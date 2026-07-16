FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Predicts Bonus or $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for Mets-Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the Mets and Phillies starting the second half of the MLB season tonight, sign up with the FanDuel promo code here (iPhone) or here (Android) and trade on the game to get $25 in bonuses.

Users can also claim the $1,000 offer with the sportsbook here.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

Here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offer you can claim before forecasting the outcome between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel Predicts User Offer $25 sign-up bonus New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, get $200 bet reset token for 5 days ($1,000 in total) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Or of age in participating state for sportsbook offer) Promotion Verified July 16th, 2026

Offer Overview

New FanDuel Predicts customers can take advantage of an optimal welcome offer tailored specifically for maximizing value on today’s MLB action. By registering ahead of the Mets vs. Phillies game, you will instantly qualify for a $25 sign-up bonus, which is unlocked by making your first trade of any amount on the platform. This upfront capital gives players the flexibility to test their predictive strategies on this National League matchup without putting their own funds at immediate risk.

Claiming this edge requires meeting a few baseline eligibility parameters. This promotion is strictly reserved for new FanDuel Predicts customers creating a first-time account. Because the FanDuel Predicts ecosystem operates as a free-to-play platform, it is legally accessible to users across all 50 states. However, participants must be at least 18 years of age to verify their identity, submit picks, and secure the $25 welcome bonus. If you claim the sportsbook offer, you must be of age in a participating state. Wager $5 each of your first five day after signing up to get a $200 bet reset token for each bet you place.

FanDuel Mets vs. Phillies Markets

The table below outlines the current moneyline and win probabilities for the matchup:

Team Moneyline Win Probability Philadelphia Phillies -130 54% New York Mets +110 46%

Looking at the underlying metrics to guide your strategy, the Phillies enter the contest boasting a 54-43 overall record. This robust sample size establishes them as the clear statistical favorite over a struggling Mets squad that currently sits well below .500 at 40-57. Philadelphia’s superior win-loss ratio perfectly aligns with their 54% win probability. Users can rely on this standings gap to make a calculated choice tonight.

Looking Ahead: World Cup Action

While today’s focus centers heavily on the baseball diamond, your predictive strategy doesn’t have to end with MLB. The platform’s utility extends to international sporting events, including highly anticipated World Cup fixtures like France vs. England for third place and Spain vs. Argentina in the final. Establishing your account now provides the flexibility to capitalize on these markets with both offers.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offers

Securing your rewards ahead of the matchup between the Mets and Phillies is a highly streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to successfully activate the offer: