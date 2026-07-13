FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Offer or $25 Bonus For MLB Home Run Derby

When you register using the FanDuel promo code here, you will be able to start taking advantage of the $1,000 bet reset offer for tonight’s Home Run Derby.
Additionally, you can click here (iOS) or here (Android), then trade any amount to get $25 in bonuses.
FanDuel Promo Code Offer Details
|FanDuel Predicts Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|FanDuel Promo Code
|5 days of $200 bet reset tokens
|New FanDuel Predicts User Offer
|$50 sign-up bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Information Verified
|July 13, 2026
New FanDuel customers can unlock up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens by wagering $5 per day over five consecutive days. This extended promotion is an optimal way to build a bankroll while analyzing the unique format of this year’s Home Run Derby.
A significant mathematical advantage of this welcome offer is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. As long as you are a new FanDuel customer, you can comfortably place your initial $5 bet on any slugger in the Derby field without worrying about odds restrictions. Maximizing the $1,000 bonus simply requires opting in and placing your $5 wagers each day for five days. Additionally, if you claim the prediction offer, you just have to trade any amount on the derby tonight to unlock your $25 in bonuses.
2026 Home Run Derby Format
For bettors looking to capitalize on the Home Run Derby, understanding the structural changes to the event is essential. MLB has introduced a new swing-based format.
With no timer and no traditional “outs” recorded, the mechanics of the event are heavily metrics-driven:
- Round 1: 20 swings
- Round 2: 15 swings
- Finals: 15 swings
Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, regardless of whether it results in a home run or not. However, there is a distinct momentum variable: if a player hits a home run on their final swing in any round, they continue swinging until they fail to hit a home run.
There is no bonus round and no bracket for the first round. Participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they will be seeded based on their first-round homer totals and face off head-to-head (No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists. Tiebreakers also vary by round; Round 1 ties are decided by Home Run Distance, while Rounds 2 and 3 utilize three-swing swing-offs.
Home Run Derby Contestants & Power Analysis
|Player
|Team
|Regular Season Home Runs
|To Win
|Kyle Schwarber
|Philadelphia Phillies
|32
|+290
|Ben Rice
|New York Yankees
|28
|+1000
|Junior Caminero
|Tampa Bay Rays
|27
|+400
|Jordan Walker
|St. Louis Cardinals
|22
|+700
|Willson Contreras
|Boston Red Sox
|20
|+1100
|Bryce Harper
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|950
|Munetaka Murakami
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|+550
|Jac Caglianone
|Kansas City Royals
|14
|+700
Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies enters the contest leading the pack with 32 regular-season home runs, making him a primary focal point for tonight. He will have the crowd behind his back, as the derby will take place at his home stadium. He is closely trailed by the New York Yankees’ Ben Rice (28 HR) and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero (27 HR). However, a player like Munetaka Murakami (20 HR) could be a threat to win tonight, as he showcased great power before missing time with an injury this season.
Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming the latest welcome bonus for the upcoming Home Run Derby is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Most importantly, no manual FanDuel promo code is necessary to activate the offer.
To claim the promotion, new users simply need to register here for the $1,000 bet reset offer, or here (iOS) or here (Android) for the $25 bonus. Complete the standard sign-up process and make an initial deposit. Once your new account is funded, you need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for five days. By completing this daily wagering requirement, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day, totaling up to the $1,000 maximum. For the $25 bonus, just trade any amount on the derby.