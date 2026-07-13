FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Offer or $25 Bonus For MLB Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the FanDuel promo code here, you will be able to start taking advantage of the $1,000 bet reset offer for tonight’s Home Run Derby.

Additionally, you can click here (iOS) or here (Android), then trade any amount to get $25 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Details

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Promo Code 5 days of $200 bet reset tokens New FanDuel Predicts User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified July 13, 2026

New FanDuel customers can unlock up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens by wagering $5 per day over five consecutive days. This extended promotion is an optimal way to build a bankroll while analyzing the unique format of this year’s Home Run Derby.

A significant mathematical advantage of this welcome offer is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. As long as you are a new FanDuel customer, you can comfortably place your initial $5 bet on any slugger in the Derby field without worrying about odds restrictions. Maximizing the $1,000 bonus simply requires opting in and placing your $5 wagers each day for five days. Additionally, if you claim the prediction offer, you just have to trade any amount on the derby tonight to unlock your $25 in bonuses.

2026 Home Run Derby Format

For bettors looking to capitalize on the Home Run Derby, understanding the structural changes to the event is essential. MLB has introduced a new swing-based format.

With no timer and no traditional “outs” recorded, the mechanics of the event are heavily metrics-driven:

Round 1: 20 swings

20 swings Round 2: 15 swings

15 swings Finals: 15 swings

Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, regardless of whether it results in a home run or not. However, there is a distinct momentum variable: if a player hits a home run on their final swing in any round, they continue swinging until they fail to hit a home run.

There is no bonus round and no bracket for the first round. Participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they will be seeded based on their first-round homer totals and face off head-to-head (No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists. Tiebreakers also vary by round; Round 1 ties are decided by Home Run Distance, while Rounds 2 and 3 utilize three-swing swing-offs.

Home Run Derby Contestants & Power Analysis

Player Team Regular Season Home Runs To Win Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies 32 +290 Ben Rice New York Yankees 28 +1000 Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays 27 +400 Jordan Walker St. Louis Cardinals 22 +700 Willson Contreras Boston Red Sox 20 +1100 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies 20 950 Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 20 +550 Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals 14 +700

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies enters the contest leading the pack with 32 regular-season home runs, making him a primary focal point for tonight. He will have the crowd behind his back, as the derby will take place at his home stadium. He is closely trailed by the New York Yankees’ Ben Rice (28 HR) and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero (27 HR). However, a player like Munetaka Murakami (20 HR) could be a threat to win tonight, as he showcased great power before missing time with an injury this season.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming the latest welcome bonus for the upcoming Home Run Derby is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Most importantly, no manual FanDuel promo code is necessary to activate the offer.

To claim the promotion, new users simply need to register here for the $1,000 bet reset offer, or here (iOS) or here (Android) for the $25 bonus. Complete the standard sign-up process and make an initial deposit. Once your new account is funded, you need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for five days. By completing this daily wagering requirement, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day, totaling up to the $1,000 maximum. For the $25 bonus, just trade any amount on the derby.