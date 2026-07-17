FanDuel MLB Promo Code: Get $25 Predicts Offer or $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for Dodgers-Yankees, All Games Tonight

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Dive into an awesome slate of MLB games tonight with the FanDuel MLB promo code offer here for five days of $200 bet reset tokens. New users can also sign up here (iPhone users) or here (Android users) to get $25 in bonuses when you complete a trade of any amount on the app.







The Details of Your FanDuel MLB Promo Code

FanDuel MLB Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

For my fellow bettors looking to maximize their action this week, this exclusive promotion offers an incredible starting point. The current FanDuel MLB promo code guarantees that new customers can unlock up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens simply by placing a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road tonight or spread your bets across other exciting matchups, this gives us the flexibility to explore the entire board while working toward a massive reward.

One of the best parts about this offer—and I love strategies that give us this kind of freedom—is that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. We are completely free to swing for the fences on an underdog like the Rangers or play it relatively safe with a heavy favorite, without worrying about minimum odds restrictions voiding our bonus. Just keep in mind this is only for new users. Oh, and if you haven’t yet, don’t forget you can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer to get some extra action down on the diamond!

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Tonight

Before I show you exactly how I’m placing these bets, let’s look at the morning line and current odds for tonight’s schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees LAD -110 / NYY -106 LAD -1.5 (+150) / NYY +1.5 (-182) 9 (Over -120 / Under -102) Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers MIA +124 / MIL -146 MIA +1.5 (-184) / MIL -1.5 (+152) 8 (Over -122 / Under +100) Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves TEX +180 / ATL -215 TEX +1.5 (-128) / ATL -1.5 (+108) 8.5 (Over -104 / Under -118)

The marquee matchup of the night features a heavyweight interleague clash as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees. When I handicap this one, I’m looking at a Dodgers lineup boasting a .262 team batting average and a .777 OPS. They’ll have to break through a Yankees pitching staff holding a stingy 3.392 team ERA. On the flip side, the Yankees offense has slugged 142 team home runs and will challenge a Dodgers bullpen currently sitting at a 3.801 ERA.

Elsewhere, we’ve got some notable arms toeing the rubber. Atlanta sends Chris Sale (#51) to the hill, backed by a Braves starting rotation with an impressive 3.997 ERA. Miami counters in their matchup with Sandy Alcantara (#22), whose Marlins starters enter the night with a 4.247 ERA.

If we’re looking to use a simple $5 wager on the Dodgers-Yankees clash to secure a nice payday, here is how the math breaks down:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the Yankees (-106) yields $4.72 in profit for a $9.72 total payout. Taking the Dodgers (-110) returns $4.55 in profit for a $9.55 total payout.

A $5 bet on the Yankees (-106) yields $4.72 in profit for a $9.72 total payout. Taking the Dodgers (-110) returns $4.55 in profit for a $9.55 total payout. Runline (Spread): Backing the Dodgers to cover the -1.5 runline at +150 odds would net a solid $7.50 profit ($12.50 payout). Conversely, playing it safe with the Yankees at +1.5 (-182) earns a $2.75 profit, resulting in a $7.75 payout.

And as you piece together your ticket, remember you can sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer as an easy way to expand your betting portfolio.

How to Activate This FanDuel MLB Promo Code Offer

Claiming this generous FanDuel offer is a straightforward process, and we don’t even need to memorize a FanDuel MLB promo code to get started. Just follow these simple steps, and we’ll be chasing those bigger payouts in no time:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 days. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving us total freedom to bet on any of tonight’s Eastern Time MLB matchups.

Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 days. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving us total freedom to bet on any of tonight’s Eastern Time MLB matchups. Collect Your Reward: Once you fulfill the requirements, you unlock the Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) offer!

All users will see their rewards dropped directly into their accounts within 72 hours of bet settlement. Don’t forget that alongside this main sportsbook bonus, you can sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer, ensuring we have every tool we need for a profitable week!