FanDuel MLB Promo Code: Get $25 Predicts Offer or $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for All MLB Matchups Tonight

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Dive into an awesome slate of MLB games tonight with the FanDuel MLB promo code offer here for five days of $200 bet reset tokens. New users can also sign up here (iPhone users) or here (Android users) to get $25 in bonuses when you complete a trade of any amount on the app.







FanDuel MLB Promo Code Details

Before you dive into the baseball action, it is essential to understand the exact details of this welcome bonus. Below is a quick breakdown of the promotional offer available for new players looking to wager on MLB games this week:

FanDuel MLB Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 20th, 2026

For new customers looking to add some excitement to tonight’s MLB slate, this sportsbook offer provides a massive bankroll boost. To take advantage of this promotion, no specific FanDuel MLB Promo Code needs to be typed in; the offer is automatically activated upon registration for first-time players on the platform. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: once your account is created, you simply opt into the offer to Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens). There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete flexibility to place your qualifying bets on any MLB market you prefer. Plus, do not forget that users can sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer as an added benefit.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo Code Tonight

Before placing your wagers for tonight’s slate, check out the odds for the upcoming matchups on July 20 (please note that all scheduled game times are in UTC):

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves SD +122 / ATL -144 SD +1.5 (-172) / ATL -1.5 (+142) O/U 9 (O -115 / U -105) New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers NYM +172 / MIL -205 NYM +1.5 (-118) / MIL -1.5 (-102) O/U 7.5 (O -112 / U -108)

The most intriguing matchup tonight features the surging Milwaukee Brewers (62-37) hosting the New York Mets (42-58). The Brewers are heavily favored at -205 on the moneyline, leaning on a stellar pitching staff to shut down the opposition. Probable starter Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound for Milwaukee, backed by a rotation that boasts a formidable 3.384 ERA and a bullpen striking out 9.101 batters per nine innings. On the other side, Freddy Peralta gets the nod for the Mets, who will need a big outing to overcome a rotation that has struggled with a 4.435 ERA this season.

If you are looking to place a $5 wager on the moneyline using your FanDuel MLB Promo Code offer, backing the underdog Mets at +172 would yield an $8.60 profit if they can pull off the road upset. Conversely, a $5 bet on the heavily favored Brewers at -205 returns a modest $2.44 profit.

Looking at the runline, if you expect Milwaukee’s pitching to dominate and win by two or more runs, a $5 bet on the Brewers -1.5 at -102 would win you $4.90. However, if you prefer the Mets to keep it close, taking New York +1.5 at -118 pays out $4.24 in profit from a $5 wager. While analyzing these lines, remember that users can sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer to get even more action on tonight’s games.

How to Activate This FanDuel MLB Promo Code Offer

Claiming this sportsbook offer is a straightforward process, and the best part is that absolutely no FanDuel MLB Promo Code is necessary to be entered during registration.

To take advantage of this offer, simply follow these structured steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with the sportsbook. Remember that users can sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer during this process as well. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 to initiate the offer. Once activated, you will Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens). There is no odds limit or restriction for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to bet on heavy favorites or long-shot underdogs alike.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be awarded your bonus funds directly to your account within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settlement.