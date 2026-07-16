FanDuel MLB Promo Code: Claim $25 Predicts Offer or $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus for Mets vs. Phillies

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Claim the FanDuel MLB promo code offer here for five days of $200 bet reset tokens to use for the MLB this weekend, including the Mets vs. Phillies game tonight. New users can also sign up here (iPhone users) or here (Android users) to get $25 in bonuses when you complete a trade of any amount on the app.







FanDuel MLB Promo Code for Mets-Phillies Bonus Tonight

We put a lot of stock in promotions that offer true flexibility, and this one absolutely delivers. Here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive promotional offer for tonight’s MLB action:

FanDuel MLB Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 16th, 2026

New FanDuel customers can lock in incredible value simply by betting $5 a day for five consecutive days. The mechanics are beautifully straightforward: place your daily $5 wager, and you will get $200 in bet resets per day.

What really stands out here—and where the sharp value lies—is the complete lack of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. Whether you want to back a heavy consensus odds favorite or take a flyer on a juicy longshot, your initial $5 bet qualifies regardless of the futures prices or moneyline odds. By the way, while you are capitalizing on these bet resets, make sure to sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer to help pad your overall potential returns.

Mets vs. Phillies Betting Preview via FanDuel

The Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) will host the New York Mets (40-57) on July 16, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline +108 -126 Total Over 9.5 (-122) Under 9.5 (+100) Runline +1.5 (-196) -1.5 (+162)

Odds as of July 16, 2026 from FanDuel.

As odds-driven analysts, we’ve seen time and time again that looking beyond the surface level is how you find market inefficiencies. The Philadelphia Phillies enter this matchup with a highly reliable 44-23 record when expected to win, translating to a dominant .657 winning percentage when favored. The New York Mets, on the other hand, have failed to reward longshot bettors, mustering a dismal 8-26 record (.235 win percentage) when listed as the underdog.

Looking at situational location splits, the Philadelphia Phillies are 25-21 at home this year, while the New York Mets carry a 19-29 record in away games. Offensively, the Philadelphia Phillies hold a slight edge at the plate with a .236 team batting average, a .701 OPS, and 409 RBIs. The New York Mets lineup trails slightly with a .234 collective average, a .684 OPS, and 379 RBIs. On the mound, the pitching matchup is nearly a statistical wash, with the Philadelphia Phillies sporting a 4.23 ERA against the New York Mets’ 4.27 ERA.

For totals bettors analyzing the 9.5 run line, there is a distinct situational trend to monitor: New York Mets road games have cashed the under at a 52.08% clip this season. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Phillies home games have stayed under the projected total 43.48% of the time.

Before placing your bets on this specific matchup, it does stand to reason that you should maximize every available edge. Make sure to sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer, which is a fantastic way to diversify your daily MLB action.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel MLB Promo Code Offer

Securing this massive welcome bonus is a purely procedural process for new players. Best of all, no manual code is required during registration. To claim the offer ahead of the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies showdown, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 on your first day. There is no odds limit for this initial real-money wager, giving you total freedom to hunt for value on any market. Keep Wagering: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for five consecutive days.

For each day you fulfill the $5 betting requirement during the promotional window, you will receive $200 in resets, allowing you to Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens). All users will see their bonus bets credited to their account within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement. Finally, do not leave money on the table—be sure to sign up for FanDuel Predicts to receive a $25 welcome offer while you are getting your new account set up.