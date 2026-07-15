England-Argentina Betting Promos: Get 7 Best World Cup Semifinal Sportsbook Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the World Cup semifinal by taking advantage of these England-Argentina betting promos. Start betting on either team to advance to the final with these boosts and bonuses.

New players can register with BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel and more ahead of this England-Argentina match. Build a bankroll by grabbing massive first bets, guaranteed bonuses and other lucrative offers.

England-Argentina Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

It won’t take long for players to sign up with these sportsbooks and start reaping the rewards. Each sportsbook brings a unique offer to the table. It’s the perfect time to sign up as England and Argentina play for a spot in the World Cup final. Can Lionel Messi continue his historic run and secure the Golden Boot? England’s Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are only two goals behind Messi with six each. Let’s take a closer look at how players can sign up with these England-Argentina betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 World Cup Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on this initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to start with a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on England-Argentina, Win $200 Bonus







New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can start with an instant winner. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on the World Cup to win $200 in bonuses. New users will have eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

Bet365 Sportsbook Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet







New players on bet365 Sportsbook will have the choice between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Bet $10 on the England-Argentina game to secure the $150 bonus. Players who lose on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Sign up in select states and turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus plus 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA).

Score $1,000 in No Sweat Tokens With FanDuel Sportsbook







Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other game. This will unlock a $200 no sweat bet. New players will be eligible for five $200 no sweat bets with this promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Double your winnings on the World Cup by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and placing a $1 wager. That is all it takes to unlock 10 100% profit boosts, which provide players with opportunities to double their payouts.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash







Register with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for $1,000 in FanCash. New users will receive 10 consecutive days of 100% bet matches up to $100. Use this offer on England-Argentina on Wednesday, MLB on Thursday and other sports throughout the weekend.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP on England vs. Argentina







New players who redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP will have access to a $1,000 bet reset. Start with a cash wager on England vs. Argentina. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive straight cash winnings. Players who lose on this initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.