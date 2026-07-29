DraftKings Promo Code Secures New $150 MLB Bonus Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using our DraftKings promo code here and secure $150 in bonuses by wagering just $5 on today’s loaded MLB slate.

DraftKings Promo Code Secures $150 MLB Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On July 29th, 2026

For new DraftKings customers, this DraftKings promo code unlocks a mathematically sound opportunity to build your bankroll on tonight’s MLB action. Whether you are backing the Yankees against the White Sox or targeting the matchup between the Rangers and Rays, activating the offer is a structured process. To qualify, you must place a $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

Once your wager is processed, you activate the offer: Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, Paid Within 14 Days! This payout provides significant flexibility to spread your action across multiple games. Once issued, these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, meaning you should be prepared to deploy them systematically while the baseball schedule remains packed.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s MLB schedule offers several intriguing data points to exploit. Here is a quick look at the current moneyline odds and totals for key Wednesday games:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays TB -149 / TEX +123 7.5 Atlanta Braves at New York Mets ATL -156 / NYM +129 7.5 New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox NYY -149 / CWS +123 7.5

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets The Braves travel to Citi Field with veteran southpaw Chris Sale on the mound. Sale has been dominant this season, boasting a 2.19 ERA with 134 strikeouts over just 111 innings of work—an elite number that goes alongside a massive 10.9 K/9 rate. He will face a Mets lineup anchored by Francisco Lindor. On the other side of the diamond, Atlanta’s offense is anchored by Matt Olson, whose raw power has resulted in 27 homers and 63 runs driven in.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox The Yankees head to Chicago leaning on a lineup engineered for slugging percentage. With Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger out due to injuries and the Yankees waiting for deadline reinforcements, the lineup is carried by Ben Rice at the moment. The White Sox will counter the Bronx Bombers’ offensive firepower with Colson Montgomery. The young infielder brings immense power metrics to the plate, leading the way for Chicago with 24 home runs and 61 RBI on the year.

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a simple, step-by-step process for new users. From an efficiency standpoint, the best part is that no promo code is necessary to enter during registration. Just follow these instructions to get started:

Create an Account: Begin by clicking here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to accurately verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded, browse today’s MLB markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any game with odds of -500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus: When your bet is processed, DraftKings will reward your account with the outlined offer: Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, Paid Within 14 Days! This is issued in addition to any potential standard cash winnings.

By executing these steps, you can logically transform a minimal $5 investment into a substantial bankroll boost for the remainder of the baseball season.