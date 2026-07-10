DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Spain-Belgium, Any Match This Weekend

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DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for the World Cup

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Spain vs. Belgium

Belgium vs. Spain Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Spain Draw Belgium Moneyline TBD TBD TBD Total Goals Over 2.5 (TBD) Under 2.5 (TBD)

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Register a New Account: Click through any applicable DraftKings link to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Head to the sportsbook and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on the upcoming matchup between Spain and Belgium. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial $5 wager wins or loses, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

New users can unlock the latest DraftKings promo code to claim a guaranteed welcome offer ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Belgium. By simply registering a new account and placing a $5 wager on this highly anticipated clash at Los Angeles Stadium, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets—no matter what the final score is.This straightforward welcome offer allows new DraftKings users to instantly secure bonus funds ahead of the next critical World Cup match.Before Spain and Belgium take the pitch, you can quickly review the essential details of this exclusive promotional offer. Securing your bonus for the FIFA World Cup is simple, and everything you need to know is summarized below:Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a massive, guaranteed boost to your bankroll just in time for the World Cup quarterfinals. To get started, simply register a new account and place a qualifying cash wager of $5 or more on the matchup between Spain and Belgium. As long as your selected betting market has odds of -500 or longer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Whether your initial wager wins or loses, the bonus is fully guaranteed. The $200 reward is paid out in the form of eight $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to explore other matches across the World Cup slate. It is important to note that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, meaning you have up to a week to use your eight $25 tokens before they are removed from your account. Make sure to capitalize on this promotion to maximize your betting action throughout the tournament.Spain and Belgium are slated to face off in a high-stakes World Cup 2026 quarterfinal matchup. The match will take place on July 10, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 UTC. The action will unfold in Inglewood, California, at the 70,492-capacity Los Angeles Stadium. With a spot in the semifinals on the line, both nations will look to secure a crucial knockout-stage victory under the supervision of main referee Michael Oliver of England.Official betting odds are currently unavailable for this match. Markets typically open closer to the event date. Probability data is provided below.Odds as of July 10, 2026 at 01:23 UTC. While traditional moneyline and total goals markets are pending release, pre-match probability models strongly favor Spain to advance. Spain enters this quarterfinal fixture with a 59.2% probability of winning the match. Conversely, Belgium holds a 17.4% chance to claim the victory as the away team. A draw at the end of regulation holds a 23.4% likelihood. Historically, there is no previous head-to-head data available between these two soccer powerhouses, making this quarterfinal their first recorded meeting. Bettors looking to use their DraftKings promo code should check the sportsbook closer to kickoff for finalized odds and total goals lines once they are officially posted.Claiming your guaranteed welcome bonus for the World Cup is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no manual DraftKings promo code is necessary to enter. To activate the offer and secure your bonus funds, simply follow these step-by-step instructions: