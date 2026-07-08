DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 MLB Bonus for Yankees-Rays, Phillies-Reds, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the latest DraftKings promo code offer, new players can unlock an incredible “Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets” welcome offer. Register here to place your first wager on any MLB matchup.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter. Whether you’re backing the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays or taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to crush the Colorado Rockies tonight, simply place your wager and secure your $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 MLB Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 8, 2026

Bet $5 on Any MLB Matchup Today

If you are a new DraftKings customer looking to step up your betting strategy, this is your ticket. When I’m looking at a packed MLB slate—featuring heavyweights like the Milwaukee Brewers battling the St. Louis Cardinals—I love having extra house money to play with. Simply sign up and place a qualifying wager of just $5 on any matchup.

Here is the kicker: unlike other restrictive offers, this bonus is fully guaranteed. Win, lose, or draw, the outcome of your initial $5 bet doesn’t matter.

Once you place that bet, DraftKings will credit your new account with $200 in bonus bets, paid out as eight separate $25 bonus wagers. These are perfect for diving into more sophisticated options without the stress. You can use them to piece together a sharp moneyline parlay or build a high-paying same-game player prop ticket. Just remember to use them while the iron is hot—all bonus bets expire 7 days after they are issued.

MLB Betting Lines for Wednesday Night

Whether we are looking to back heavy home favorites or find serious value in a tight pitching duel, tonight’s MLB board is loaded with opportunities. Here are the latest morning line odds and totals for the games I’m eyeing:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays NYY +100 / TB -120 7 Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds PHI +116 / CIN -138 9 Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals MIL -142 / STL +119 8 Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers COL +200 / LAD -244 10

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers enter tonight as massive -244 home favorites against the Rockies, boasting the highest run total on the board (10). A huge part of that offensive expectation rests on the shoulders of Shohei Ohtani.

He has been terrifying opposing pitchers all season, sporting a .294 batting average, 20 home runs, and an elite .950 OPS over 320 at-bats. Colorado will send Gabriel Hughes to the mound in hopes of slowing down Ohtani and a potent Los Angeles lineup. If you want to chase a bigger payout, utilizing a bonus bet on an Ohtani player prop is a fantastic strategy.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

If you prefer handicapping a classic pitching duel, the AL East clash at Tropicana Field offers a razor-thin moneyline (Rays -120 / Yankees +100) and a low total of 7 runs. Tampa Bay sends Shane McClanahan to the hill, carrying an excellent 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts across 79.2 innings.

He will be opposed by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who currently holds a 4.008 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. Keep an eye on Aaron Judge, who anchors the New York offense with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .908 OPS. Tying Judge’s total bases into an exotic bet could yield a very nice pay day.

How to Activate the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and there is no DraftKings promo code necessary to enter. To get started and place your first bet on exciting matchups like the Yankees vs. Rays or the Rockies vs. Dodgers, just follow my simple playbook:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here. You will just need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, deposit at least $5 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB section and place a wager of at least $5 on any qualifying market. Claim Your Bonus: Kick back and enjoy the game! Because the outcome of your bet doesn’t matter, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets credited directly to your account.

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