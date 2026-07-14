DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for France-Spain World Cup Game

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New users can secure the DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $200 instant bonus ahead of the France vs. Spain World Cup match today. No code is needed when you sign up here or below.







DraftKings Promo Code for World Cup, France-Spain Bonus

Before the semifinal matches kick off, eligible bettors can secure this welcome bonus without needing to manually input a promo code. Utilizing the qualifying links automatically binds the offer to your new account, providing a seamless pathway to your bonus funds.

Here is a baseline overview of the current DraftKings welcome promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 14th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Bet $5, Get $200 for the World Cup Semifinals

New DraftKings customers have a high-value opportunity to capitalize on the World Cup semifinals. By utilizing this DraftKings promo code, you can place a $5 qualifying wager on either of the highly anticipated soccer matches. To qualify, your initial $5 wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The mathematical advantage here is clear: you receive the $200 in bonus bets instantly, rendering the final score or the outcome of your initial bet irrelevant to your bonus payout.

This $200 bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional payout structure allows bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple moneylines, goal totals, or player prop markets. These bonus bets carry a seven-day expiration window, providing ample time to deploy them throughout the remainder of the tournament. Note that this specific promotion is strictly available to new, first-time DraftKings account creators.

France vs. Spain Betting Preview via DraftKings

The FIFA World Cup has reached the highly anticipated semifinal knockout round, featuring two massive fixtures that will determine the final bracket. Today’s slate is headlined by a heavyweight tactical clash between France and Spain, while tomorrow’s schedule features England taking on Argentina. With championship berths on the line, both matchups present excellent leverage opportunities to deploy your welcome bonus.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals France vs Spain +140 +205 +220 O/U 2.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Odds as of July 14, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

France vs. Spain (July 14, 3:00 PM ET): This marquee matchup features two squads in peak form. France arrives with a flawless three-win record, converting offensive opportunities at an elite rate to score 10 goals while conceding just two—resulting in a tournament-leading +8 goal differential. Spain enters the semifinals unbeaten (two wins, one draw), anchored by an impenetrable defense that has yet to concede a single goal this tournament.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus before the World Cup semifinals is a mechanical, straightforward process. Because the qualifying links automatically trigger the promotion, no manual promo code is required.

Follow these structured steps to verify your identity and unlock your bonus bets:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings platform to create your user profile. Registration requires standard identity verification data, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, access the cashier portal. You must deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment gateways (such as online banking, PayPal, or a debit card) to fund the offer. Place Your First Bet: Identify your preferred market within the sportsbook. Whether you are backing France on the moneyline or calculating the expected goal total for England vs. Argentina, execute a real-money wager of at least $5. Claim Your Bonus: Irrespective of your initial wager’s result, DraftKings will immediately credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

By following this precise sequence, you will be optimally positioned with a $200 bonus bankroll to navigate the remaining FIFA World Cup fixtures.