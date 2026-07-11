DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for World Cup, UFC 329 McGregor Fight

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New users can secure this DraftKings promo code to claim an instant $200 bonus to use for the World Cup and UFC 329 action tonight. Get started here.







DraftKings Promo Code Offer for World Cup, UFC 329 Bonus

Before we dive into handicapping today’s massive quarterfinals—whether you’re riding with England against Norway or putting your money on Switzerland to upset Argentina—we need to lock in the specifics of this welcome bonus. I’m always looking for edges, and getting a guaranteed payout is as good as it gets, whether you use it on soccer today or save some of that action for Saturday night’s UFC 329 card.

Here is the breakdown of the DraftKings promotional offer we’re working with for these upcoming matchups:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in the trenches with today’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, this welcome offer is an absolute must-play. Whether we are backing England’s moneyline against Norway or placing a wager on the total goals in the highly anticipated matchup between Argentina and Switzerland, you unlock this promotion by placing a qualifying bet of just $5 on odds of -500 or longer. The best part? You get the bonus no matter what the final score is. Your initial bet doesn’t even need to win for your account to see that sweet $200 credit.

Once you place your $5 wager on the World Cup slate, DraftKings instantly rewards you with $200 in bonus bets. This payout gives you the ultimate flexibility to spread your action around like a pro. You can use it as the soccer playoffs continue, or pivot and drop a few bonus bets on the octagon when UFC 329 goes down this Saturday night. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to put them to work while the betting markets are hot!

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals bring us two massive matchups today that will determine who punches their ticket to the semifinals. Our high-stakes slate features Norway taking on England, followed by Argentina clashing with Switzerland. Both of these games offer a real chance to find value, making it the perfect time to utilize your welcome offer on any country keeping their championship hopes alive. And don’t forget, getting your account funded today means you’ll be locked, loaded, and ready to bet the UFC 329 card coming up on Saturday night.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Norway vs England +310 +270 -115 O/U 2.5 (Over -135) Argentina vs Switzerland -145 +255 +450 O/U 2.5 (Under -150)

Odds as of July 11, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

I’m placing my bets based on some clear trends from the group stages. Here is how I’m handicapping today’s knockout implications, as the winners here will officially advance to the World Cup semifinals:

Norway vs England: Kicking off at 5:00 PM ET, this matchup features two squads that put up plenty of goals in the group stages. England enters the quarterfinals undefeated (two wins, one draw) while outscoring opponents 6-2. Norway arrives with two wins and one loss, having scored eight goals but allowing seven defensively. We could see plenty of scoring chances here.

Kicking off at 5:00 PM ET, this matchup features two squads that put up plenty of goals in the group stages. England enters the quarterfinals undefeated (two wins, one draw) while outscoring opponents 6-2. Norway arrives with two wins and one loss, having scored eight goals but allowing seven defensively. We could see plenty of scoring chances here. Argentina vs Switzerland: This evening clash gets underway at 9:00 PM ET. Argentina arrives in dominant, undefeated form with three consecutive wins, finding the back of the net eight times while conceding just a single goal. Switzerland also emerged from their group without a loss, picking up two wins and a draw while scoring seven goals and allowing three.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup quarterfinals is a quick and straightforward process, putting you in the driver’s seat for both today’s soccer matches and Saturday night’s highly anticipated UFC 329 event. The beauty of this deal is that no promo code is necessary to be manually entered. Let’s do this together—simply follow these steps to secure your bonus before kickoff: