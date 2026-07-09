DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Games Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to build your bankroll, I highly recommend checking out the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can sign up here with this welcome offer ahead of MLB matchups to lock in a guaranteed payout. It’s incredibly simple: you’ll instantly get $200 in bonus bets, no matter what happens following first pitch.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Before we start handicapping this highly anticipated quarterfinal, let’s look at the essential details of this exclusive sign-up promotion. I always tell my readers to take advantage of these offers because getting started is incredibly simple. Everything you need to know about claiming your bonus is right here:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 9, 2026

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll ahead of the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal showdown. By activating the DraftKings promo code, you can place a simple $5 wager on this highly anticipated FIFA World Cup matchup—or any other game on the World Cup slate—and automatically receive $200 in bonus bets.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, that $200 reward is paid out instantly in the form of eight $25 bonus bets. This gives us plenty of flexibility to spread our wagers across different World Cup matches or exotic betting markets like a 3-way moneyline or exact score prop. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we’ll need to utilize all eight $25 tokens within a week of them hitting the account.

Bet on France vs. Morocco or MLB Thursday

The pre-match probability metrics currently give us a great read on the matchup, heavily favoring the home side. France holds a 60.6% chance of securing a victory, while Morocco enters the contest with a 15.8% win probability. Additionally, there is a 23.6% chance that this quarterfinal clash will end in a draw at the conclusion of regulation time.

After this soccer matchup, you can turn your attention to multiple MLB matchups. Check out odds for the Phillies vs. Reds, Brewers vs. Cardinals and Diamondbacks vs. Padres.

How to Activate the Current DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to jump into the action? Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. I’m placing these bets myself, and here is exactly how we can claim this guaranteed bonus before the France vs. Morocco match kicks off:

Sign Up: Click here to register. When you use these links, no DraftKings promo code is necessary to activate the offer. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. You will need to provide basic details—such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age requirements. Fund Your Account: Once your account is active and verified, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit at least $5 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place an initial cash wager of at least $5 on the France vs. Morocco matchup (or any other qualifying event). Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying bet is placed, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account, giving you an immediate bankroll boost regardless of your bet’s outcome.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.