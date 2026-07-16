DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Mets vs. Phillies, MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans can sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on Phillies-Mets to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to start the registration process.

By taking advantage of this promotion ahead of the next MLB game, new users can place a simple $5 wager on the matchup. If that qualifying bet is a winner, you will secure $200 in bonus bets to instantly build your bankroll on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is a standalone MLB game to kick off the second half of the season.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 16, 2026

Eligible new DraftKings customers looking to wager on the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies matchup can unlock a highly structured welcome offer. To activate this promotion, simply register a new account and place a first-time qualifying wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The most critical detail to note is that you will only receive the $200 bonus if your initial qualifying bet wins.

If your ticket cashes, the $200 reward is distributed into your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This format provides strategic flexibility, allowing you to allocate your bonus funds across multiple games and betting markets rather than risking it all on a single outcome. These bonus bets expire seven days from the time they are issued, so they must be utilized promptly.

How to Bet on Phillies vs. Mets

The New York Mets (40-57) hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) in a National League clash. With both teams navigating through the middle of the season, this divisional matchup presents a clear opportunity for data-driven betting.

Bet Type New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline +109 -131 Total Over 9.5 (-110) Under 9.5 (-110) Runline +1.5 (-181) -1.5 (+149)

An analytical look at the 2026 season data reveals that the Philadelphia Phillies have reliably delivered when backed by oddsmakers. The Phillies carry a strong 44-23 record when listed as the betting favorite, yielding a .657 win percentage in that role. Conversely, the New York Mets have consistently struggled to execute upsets. Operating as the underdog, the Mets hold an 8-26 record (.235 win percentage), and their road performance has been equally challenging, carrying a 19-29 record as the visiting squad.

From an offensive standpoint, the teams are producing similar contact rates but diverge in overall efficiency. Philadelphia brings a .236 team batting average into the game, having generated 424 total runs and 409 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Mets are hitting .234 as a collective unit, translating to 398 runs and 379 RBIs. This distinct edge in run production reinforces Philadelphia’s position on the board.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward process designed for optimal user experience. No manual promo code is necessary to secure the bonus. Follow these logical steps to activate your promotion: