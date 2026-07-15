DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for England-Argentina World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gearing up for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal clash between England and Argentina? There is nothing better than watching a massive soccer matchup with some house money in your pocket. I’m taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer right now, and you should too. Sign up here and place your first $5 bet to gain a $200 bonus.

We are talking about a lucrative promotion that completely removes the risk from your first wager. It provides the absolute perfect opportunity to build your bankroll ahead of the rest of the tournament, giving us a real chance at a nice pay day.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the Rest of the World Cup

Before England and Argentina take the pitch in Atlanta, let’s take a quick look at the details of this exclusive welcome offer. It only takes a few minutes to get set up and ensure you are locked in with bonus bets for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup schedule.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 15, 2026

Redeem Your $200 Bonus Today

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the World Cup action, this DraftKings promo code offer provides a guaranteed bankroll boost. Here is the strategy: to claim the offer, you must place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Whether you are backing England on the moneyline, picking Argentina to advance, or betting the total goals, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets.

The best part of this promotion? It pays out no matter what. Even if your initial $5 qualifying wager loses, the bonus is still yours.

Once your bet is placed, DraftKings credits the $200 reward to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I absolutely love this payout structure for handicapping. Instead of risking everything on one wild parlay, we can spread our action across multiple upcoming matchups and try out some exotic bets like exactas or same-game parlays.

Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to put them to work quickly before time runs out on our World Cup wagers.

Betting Preview for England vs. Argentina

England meets Argentina in a crucial FIFA World Cup semifinal clash. This highly anticipated playoff matchup is scheduled for July 15 with kickoff at 3 pm ET. With both nations battling for a coveted spot in the World Cup final, the knockout round implications could not be higher.

Odds

Bet Type England Argentina Moneyline (Final Outcome) -120 +100 Total Goals (90 Minutes) Over 2.5 (+135) Under 2.5 (-165)

In addition to the welcome bonus, DraftKings has added a boost pack for Wednesday. Opt-in to receive two profit boosts for your bets. There are even player props, so you can take Lionel Messi or Harry Kane to score a goal.

How to Unlock the Current DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of the England vs. Argentina semifinal is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no DraftKings promo code is necessary to activate the bonus.

Simply follow this exact playbook to secure your guaranteed bankroll boost:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating your new account here. You will need to enter standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup soccer betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the England vs. Argentina match (or any other eligible sporting event). Enjoy Your Bonus Bets: As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is placed, your account will instantly be credited with $200 in bonus bets. Now we’ve got plenty of firepower to attack the rest of the tournament.

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