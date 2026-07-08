DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $200 Bonus for MLB Games, France-Morocco World Cup

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New users can unlock a massive welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB slate or a lookahead matchup between France and Morocco tomorrow for the World Cup using this link here, which redeems the DraftKings promo code offer for a $200 instant bonus.







DraftKings Promo Code for Instant $200 Bonus

Getting started with the latest DraftKings offer is quick and straightforward. You can easily claim this lucrative bonus to use on tonight’s slate without having to remember any complicated codes. Here is everything you need to know about the promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 8th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

This exciting offer is available exclusively for new DraftKings customers looking to dive into the current MLB slate. To claim the promotion, you must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates or target the matchup between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, you do not have to sweat the outcome of your first bet to receive your bonus.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, you will be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings pays this bonus out in the form of eight $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your bankroll across multiple future wagers. These bonus bets will expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to find the perfect spots on the baseball calendar to utilize your newly acquired funds.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s MLB slate offers a couple of highly anticipated matchups. Below are the current DraftKings moneyline and total odds for the evening’s action:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Atlanta Braves @ Pittsburgh Pirates PIT -120 / ATL -101 9 (O -119 / U -101) New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays TB -132 / NYY +109 7 (O -122 / U +101)

Matchups to Watch

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates enter this matchup as slight home favorites (-120), and a big reason for that is the electric arm of Paul Skenes. The rookie phenom has been dealing, bringing a 3.583 ERA and a staggering 10.748 K/9 rate to the mound with 123 total strikeouts on the year. He will have his hands full against an Atlanta lineup anchored by Matt Olson, who brings massive power upside. Olson has already crushed 24 home runs and tallied 57 RBIs this season. Backing the under on the 9-run total could be tempting if Skenes brings his elite strikeout stuff.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

In an AL East clash, the Rays are -132 home favorites with a low game total set at just 7 runs. Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan will look to keep the Yankees’ bats quiet, boasting an impressive 3.05 ERA over 79.2 innings of work. However, the Yankees have some serious pop in their lineup that could easily disrupt the low-scoring projection. Ben Rice has been a breakout run-producer for New York, racking up 26 home runs and a team-leading 60 RBIs so far. With plus-money odds on the Yankees (+109), betting the road dogs could be a lucrative way to deploy your promo bonus tonight.

Signing Up With this DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Activating this generous welcome offer from DraftKings is a simple process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered. To get started and claim your bonus funds, follow these quick steps: