DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 World Cup Bonus for USA-Belgium

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Dive into the USA vs. Belgium match tonight with a $200 bonus when you sign up using the DraftKings promo code offer here.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Before the opening whistle blows on today’s massive knockout matches, securing your sportsbook bonus is a straightforward process. We put a lot of stock in building a solid bankroll early in a tournament, and here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 6th, 2026

Unpacking the DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Available strictly for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your betting capital during the Round of 16. To qualify, simply register a new account, make a deposit, and place your first wager of $5 or more on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer.

Whether you are targeting a moneyline bet on the USA to pull off an upset against Belgium or looking for value on a longshot prop bet in the Iberian rivalry match between Portugal and Spain, new users will receive the bonus no matter what happens. Your initial $5 wager does not even need to win for the promotion to trigger.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. This bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your action across the rest of the World Cup futures prices and daily slates. It is important to note that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so be sure to use them within a week to take full advantage of this generous welcome offer.

Finding Value: Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s thrilling World Cup slate features a pair of high-stakes Round of 16 knockout matches. Headlining the action is the USA taking on Belgium in a win-or-go-home clash, while European heavyweights Portugal and Spain meet to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals USA vs Belgium +150 +240 +180 O/U 2.5 (Over -155)

Odds as of July 06, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analytical Betting Angles

USA vs Belgium: The host nation will battle Belgium at 8:00 PM ET. The USA found their offensive rhythm during the opening round, scoring eight goals on their way to a 2-0-1 record, despite dropping one match. Belgium enters the knockout phase undefeated after a 1-2-0 group stage performance, relying on a solid defense that allowed just two goals over their first three contests.

How to Sign Up With the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus for the Round of 16 is a quick and seamless process. Because this offer is applied automatically, no promo code is necessary during sign-up. Just follow these simple steps to secure your $200 sportsbook bonus before the action begins:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating and registering a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your legal name, physical address, email, and date of birth. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered and verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure, trusted payment methods to safely fund your account. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the World Cup betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you want to back the Iberian rivalry taking place between Portugal and Spain, or put your money on the USA as they host Belgium, your first bet activates the promotion. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Your bonus bets will arrive immediately, meaning you do not even need to wait for the final whistle of your selected match to start using your eight $25 bonus bets on the rest of the tournament’s thrilling knockout stage.