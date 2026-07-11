DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 World Cup Bonus for England-Norway

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Dive into a fantastic Saturday of World Cup action between England vs. Norway and Argentina vs. Switzerland with an instant $200 bonus when using this link here to redeem the DraftKings promo code offer.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Saturday

Before you lock in your wagers for the quarterfinal matchups or start looking ahead at futures prices, review the details of this exclusive welcome bonus. The table below outlines everything you need to know to claim your DraftKings World Cup offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Get $200 in Bonus Bets

This exclusive offer is available only to new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the World Cup quarterfinal action. To qualify, simply create an account, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back the consensus odds with England against Norway or predict a longshot outcome in Switzerland’s clash with Argentina, you will receive the bonus no matter what happens on the pitch. Even if your initial bet loses, your account gets an immediate boost.

Once your qualifying $5 wager is locked in, you will instantly be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets, which is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Please note that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days. This gives you up to a week to use your bonus tokens on the remainder of the World Cup slate or any other sporting events available on the DraftKings platform.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate features two massive quarterfinal matchups with huge implications for the knockout stage. Fans will see Norway take on England, followed by a heavyweight clash between Argentina and Switzerland, as all four nations look to keep their championship hopes alive and advance to the semifinals. With everything on the line, there are plenty of intriguing betting angles and market inefficiencies to exploit in these high-stakes fixtures.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Norway vs England +310 +270 -115 O/U 2.5 (O -135 / U +110) Argentina vs Switzerland -145 +255 +450 O/U 2.5 (O +120 / U -150)

Odds as of July 11, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Norway vs England: The consensus odds have England as the favorite (-115), and for good reason. England enters the match undefeated in the tournament with two wins and one draw, boasting a sturdy defense that has allowed just two goals while scoring six. Norway (+310), on the other hand, brings a more chaotic statistical profile to the pitch. They have found the back of the net eight times in three matches (two wins, one loss), but their defense has also surrendered seven goals so far.

The consensus odds have England as the favorite (-115), and for good reason. England enters the match undefeated in the tournament with two wins and one draw, boasting a sturdy defense that has allowed just two goals while scoring six. Norway (+310), on the other hand, brings a more chaotic statistical profile to the pitch. They have found the back of the net eight times in three matches (two wins, one loss), but their defense has also surrendered seven goals so far. Argentina vs Switzerland: Argentina looks like an absolute juggernaut, having posted a flawless 3-0-0 record in their previous matches. They have dominated on both ends of the pitch, scoring eight goals and allowing only a single goal for a stellar +7 goal differential, easily justifying their -145 price tag. That said, we have to give a shoutout to Switzerland. The Swiss will aim to play spoiler and arrive undefeated themselves, logging two wins and one draw while netting seven goals.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive World Cup welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Because there is no manual DraftKings promo code needed, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps to secure your bonus:

Create an Account: Begin by signing up and registering a new account with DraftKings. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified and active, deposit a minimum of $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods, making it easy to fund your account. Place a Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on any of the quarterfinal matchups. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 wager is locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

It really is that simple. Secure your bonus today and get ready to enjoy an exciting slate of knockout-stage action with an immediate boost to your bankroll.