DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB, UFC 329, World Cup Games

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The latest DraftKings promo code will drive a $200 instant bonus ahead of World Cup quarterfinal games, MLB action and UFC 329 on Saturday. By signing up before the New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals and other events, new customers simply need to place a $5 qualifying wager on the matchup. No code is needed when you sign up here or below.
This welcome offer allows you to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager is a winner, providing an excellent opportunity to build your bankroll.
DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, UFC, World Cup
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer
Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
The Offer Explained
New DraftKings customers have a unique opportunity to maximize their bankroll ahead of the upcoming matchup between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. By signing up and placing a $5 qualifying wager on the game at odds of -500 or longer, you can unlock a highly rewarding welcome bonus. It is important to note that this promotion is performance-based, meaning new users will only receive the $200 bonus if their initial bet on the Yankees or Nationals wins.
Once your qualifying wager settles as a winner, the $200 in bonus funds is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to spread your action across multiple games. These bonus bets will expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to explore other MLB games or different sports markets across the DraftKings platform.
Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals
The New York Yankees (52-42) are set to visit the Washington Nationals (48-47) at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. This matchup is scheduled for July 11, 2026, at 8:05 p.m. UTC, and fans can catch the live broadcast on the YES and NATS networks. While current division standings and playoff implications are not available for this contest, both clubs are hovering around crucial winning-record thresholds midway through the season.
New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
New York Yankees
Washington Nationals
Moneyline
-198
+164
Total
Over 9 (-106)
Under 9 (-114)
Runline
-1.5 (-120)
+1.5 (+101)
Looking at the trends for this matchup, the New York Yankees step into this game as heavy road favorites. The Yankees have found solid success on the road this year, posting a 29-22 record away from New York. When sportsbooks position them as the favorite, New York has produced a 43-35 win-loss mark. Offensively, the Yankees have recorded 453 runs so far this season, hitting .237 as a team with an on-base percentage of .317 over 3,117 at-bats.
On the other side of the diamond, the Washington Nationals have struggled slightly to defend their home turf, carrying a 20-29 record in Washington, D.C. For bettors looking at the home underdog, it is worth noting that the Nationals have a 36-39 record when cast as the betting underdog this season. However, Washington’s offense has been highly productive; they boast a collective .251 batting average and have pushed across 511 total runs with a .325 team on-base percentage through 3,261 at-bats.
How to Activate Your DraftKings Offer
Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these quick steps to get started:
Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. There is no promo code necessary to enter during this process; the offer is automatically applied when you register.
Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to securely verify your identity.
Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account by depositing at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods to complete this transaction safely.
Place Your Wager: Head to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Yankees, Nationals, or any other eligible market at odds of -500 or longer.
Receive Your Bonus: Once your qualifying wager is placed and settles as a winner, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.