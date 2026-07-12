DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB, Get $200 Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet on MLB into a $200 instant bonus. Click here to start signing up.

Simply sign up and place a $5 wager on any of the scheduled matchups, including the New York Yankees visiting the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs traveling to face the Cincinnati Reds, or the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. If your initial qualifying bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: How to Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 12, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action, this sign-up offer provides an excellent opportunity to boost a betting bankroll. When you register and place a qualifying wager of just $5 on any game, whether you are eyeing the Yankees taking on the Nationals, the Cubs visiting the Reds, or the Diamondbacks facing the Dodgers, you can receive $200 in bonus bets. Keep in mind that this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial $5 wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer, and your bet must win in order to collect the reward.

If your qualifying ticket cashes, the $200 bonus is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your wagers across the MLB schedule rather than risking it all on a single matchup. Just be sure to use your rewards promptly, as the bonus bets will expire after seven days. This promotion is strictly available for new DraftKings customers.

Best Sunday MLB Matchups

Whether you are looking to back a heavy favorite or play a tight coin-flip matchup, the MLB schedule provides a few distinct ways to deploy this DraftKings offer. Here are the current DraftKings moneyline odds and totals for the featured games:

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline DraftKings Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Washington Nationals NYY -112 / WSH -107 9 (O -121 / U +100) Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds CHC -131 / CIN +109 9.5 (O -102 / U -118) Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers LAD -231 / AZ +188 9.5 (O -102 / U -118)

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals If you want a tightly contested battle, look no further than this cross-league showdown. The Yankees enter as narrow -112 favorites, boasting immense power in the middle of their lineup. Ben Rice has been an absolute force, slashing a .971 OPS with 29 home runs and 66 RBI. However, the Nationals (-107) are well-equipped to answer back. Outfielder James Wood has been spectacular for Washington, putting up an elite .974 OPS with 27 homers and 63 RBI. With the over/under set at 9 runs, expecting offensive fireworks here is a logical angle to consider.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Bettors looking to back a heavy favorite can target the Dodgers, who sit at -231 on the moneyline. Los Angeles boasts a fearsome offensive duo in Shohei Ohtani (.290 AVG, .941 OPS, 21 HR, 57 RBI) and Freddie Freeman (.293 AVG, .872 OPS, 15 HR). The Diamondbacks will need a massive performance from second baseman Ketel Marte (17 HR, 54 RBI) to pull off the +188 road upset and keep pace with the high-powered Dodgers lineup.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to enter to take advantage of this offer. Follow these simple steps to get started: