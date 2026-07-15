DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly England vs. Argentina World Cup

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use this DraftKings promo code offer to claim an instant $200 bonus (get started here) to use for the England vs. Argentina World Cup matchup today.







DraftKings Promo Code for World Cup, England-Argentina Bonus

Before you lock in your positions for England vs. Argentina, here is the breakdown of this exclusive welcome bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 15th, 2026

Maximizing Your DraftKings Promo Code Value

As an analyst, I spend most of my time searching for market inefficiencies, but finding a guaranteed payout in sports betting is rare. Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the optimal way to build your bankroll for the rest of the World Cup slate. To qualify, simply create a new account, make your first deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. The beauty of this DraftKings promo code is the absolute floor it provides: you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of whether your initial bet wins, loses, or ends in a 90-minute draw.

Once that first $5 wager is in play, your $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this payout structure is ideal. It allows you to spread your exposure across multiple matches, futures prices, or parlays rather than tying all your capital to a single outcome. It does stand to reason, however, that you need to act quickly—these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so be sure to fire off all eight $25 tokens within a week of them hitting your account.

Use DraftKings on England vs. Argentina Wagers Today

England and Argentina are on a collision course in the FIFA World Cup semifinals. This decisive playoff match is scheduled to kick off on July 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET, with Ismail Elfath assigned as the main referee. With a coveted spot in the World Cup final on the line, the situational context here is massive, and both nations will be desperate to dictate the pace of the game.

Argentina vs. England Odds & Analysis

Let’s look at the odds. The board paints a picture of a razor-close matchup where finding true value requires digging a bit deeper into the numbers.

Bet Type England Draw Argentina Moneyline +160 +185 +200 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+130) Under 2.5 (-165)

Odds as of July 15, 2026 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

It is never too early to look at how the market is pricing these two international juggernauts. Early probability metrics suggest a grueling battle: a 35.1% chance of an England victory, a 32.3% chance of an Argentina win, and a 32.6% likelihood of a draw at the end of regulation.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to take advantage of this setup? Getting started is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to enter.

First, create and register your new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information. Next, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of their secure banking methods. Finally, place a wager of at least $5 on the World Cup (or any eligible market), and you will immediately be credited with your $200 in bonus bets.