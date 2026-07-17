DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Yankees-Dodgers, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock a $200 bonus for the upcoming MLB slate by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to start the registration process.

By taking advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game, new customers simply need to place a qualifying $5 wager on any matchup, whether targeting the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Boston Red Sox, or the Chicago White Sox taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. Once your bet is placed, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Get $200 Bonus

Whether you are placing your qualifying wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers or backing the Tampa Bay Rays, unlocking this DraftKings sportsbook offer is incredibly straightforward. Here are the core details of the promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 17, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the baseball action, the latest welcome offer presents an excellent opportunity. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any MLB matchup, you will instantly unlock $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Your qualifying bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to opt in.

Once your $5 qualifying bet is placed, the $200 reward will be instantly credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to strategically spread your bonus wagers across multiple games or futures markets rather than risking the entire amount on a single outcome. Just be sure to use them promptly, as these bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Friday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees LAD -115 / NYY -104 9 (O -117 / U -103) Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox TB -102 / BOS -119 9 (O -109 / U -111) Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays CWS +113 / TOR -136 8.5 (O -112 / U -108)

The marquee matchup features a heavyweight clash as the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) take on the New York Yankees (54-42). It is a battle of superstars, with Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani boasting 58 RBIs, a .293 batting average, and a .952 OPS across 335 at-bats. He will face Yankees probable starter Gerrit Cole, who brings a 4.041 ERA and 47 strikeouts to the mound. The Yankees answer with Aaron Judge, who carries a .908 OPS and 38 RBIs into a matchup against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki (80 strikeouts, 5.333 ERA).

In another intriguing AL East showdown, the Tampa Bay Rays (56-38) face the Boston Red Sox (46-48). The Rays’ lineup is anchored by Yandy Díaz, who is hitting a stellar .322 with an .888 OPS. Boston will send Eduardo Rivera to the hill against Tampa Bay’s probable pitcher, Mason Englert, presenting an excellent matchup to target with your promotional wagers.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with this offer is a breeze, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock your bonus. If you are ready to back the Dodgers against the Yankees, or perhaps you want to take a swing on the White Sox visiting the Blue Jays, simply follow these step-by-step instructions:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook and create your new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your registration is complete and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure and convenient banking methods to quickly fund your account. Place Your Wager: Head over to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any matchup. Remember, the bet must have odds of -500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus: Once your $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Sign up, make your secure deposit, and place your first $5 wager to secure your chance at $200 in bonus bets during the next wave of MLB action.