DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim a guaranteed “Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets” welcome offer. Register here to place your first $5 bet on any match today.

We’re looking at an exciting board of Round of 16 matchups today, featuring a battle between Switzerland and Colombia. You’ll instantly lock in $200 in bonus bets after your first wager, no matter what the final score is. And hey, if you want to diversify your action, you can even take these bonus bets over to the diamond to wager on today’s MLB games.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

Taking advantage of this World Cup betting bonus is the easiest handicapping you’ll do all week. You don’t even need to punch in a complicated DraftKings promo code to unlock your bonus bets. Just use the available links, make your qualifying deposit, and place that first wager.

Here is a quick overview of the DraftKings welcome offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 7, 2026

Get $200 for World Cup and MLB Action

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer guarantees a strong start to our soccer betting strategy. Here’s the play: register your new account, make a deposit, and place a first wager of at least $5. Whether we are backing Switzerland or Colombia, or pivoting to an MLB moneyline, that $200 bonus is yours regardless of the final outcome.

Once your initial $5 wager is locked in, DraftKings instantly rewards you with $200 in bonus bets. This bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, which is absolutely massive for our strategy.

Instead of putting all our eggs in one basket, we have the flexibility to spread our action across multiple World Cup fixtures, build a few parlays, or chase value in baseball. Just remember, these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to put those eight $25 tokens to work this week before they leave our account.

Betting Odds for Switzerland vs. Colombia

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Switzerland vs Colombia +245 +210 +125 O/U 2.5 (Over +125 / Under -155)

Both squads escaped the group stage without a loss (two wins, one draw each). Switzerland has the attacking edge with seven goals to Colombia’s four. However, Colombia has been incredibly stingy, allowing just one goal in three matches.

The Strategy: This is a classic clash of styles. With the Under 2.5 heavily favored at -155, the oddsmakers expect a defensive grind. Colombia’s moneyline at +125 offers a solid standalone play, but if you want to get creative, sprinkling a bonus bet on the Draw (+210) could yield a very nice return if this one goes to extra time.

How to Unlock the Newest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this World Cup welcome bonus is a seamless process. No DraftKings promo code needs to be manually entered. To get your bankroll started and secure those bonus bets for Switzerland vs. Colombia or tonight’s MLB action, just follow these steps:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here by entering your standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, head over to the cashier. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure, supported payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the FIFA World Cup (or MLB) odds and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any market for today’s games. Collect Your Bonus: As soon as you lock in that first $5 bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Whether you’re backing Argentina’s elite attack, fading the public on a tight Swiss contest, or taking your bonus over to the baseball diamond, your $200 is guaranteed regardless of your first bet’s outcome.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.