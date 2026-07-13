DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus for MLB Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New sports bettors can take advantage of this $200 instant bonus ahead of the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to get in on the action.

By simply signing up and placing a $5 wager on the Home Run Derby, new DraftKings users will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings Sportsbook can raise the stakes on the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game or any other game this week.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: How to Claim $200 Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown in the Home Run Derby, eligible bettors can easily secure their welcome bonus. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to claim this DraftKings promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus Bonus Last Verified On July 13, 2026

Because no manual promo code is required, claiming your bonus is incredibly straightforward. Simply click through to register your new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on the Home Run Derby to activate the offer.

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action for the MLB Home Run Derby, this welcome offer provides an exciting opportunity to boost your bankroll. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on this special event, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets. Note that new users will only receive the bonus if their initial bet wins, and your qualifying wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer to be eligible for the promotion.

If your initial $5 bet is successful, the $200 reward will be distributed directly to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your bonus across multiple future wagers rather than risking it all on one outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are valid for up to a week and will expire completely after seven days, so be sure to use them quickly.

MLB Home Run Derby Odds, Analysis

The American League and National League’s premier power hitters will face off in a highly anticipated Home Run Derby on July 15, 2026. As a unique exhibition-style format, standard divisional standings are temporarily put aside, leaving the focus purely on the individual talent stepping up to the plate.

Home Run Derby Participant Team Odds Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies +300 Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays +400 Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox +500 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies +700 Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals +800 Jordan Walker St. Louis Cardinals +800 Ben Rice New York Yankees +850 Willson Contreras Boston Red Sox +1400

Bettors can look to the favorite in Kyle Schwarber. He’s playing in front of his home crowd and currently leads MLB in home runs with 32. However, anyone who wants to take a bigger swing on the Home Run Derby can look to guys like Jac Caglianone, Jordan Walker and Ben Rice for more value.

Ben Rice is an intriguing option for longshot bettors. He is third in MLB in home runs with 29 and finished the first half of the season scorching hot, blasting six home runs in his last 10 games.

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative sportsbook promotion ahead of the Home Run Derby is a quick and simple process. Because no manual promo code is necessary to be entered, new users can secure their bonus by following a few basic steps.

Here is exactly how to activate the offer: