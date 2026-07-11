DraftKings McGregor Fight Promo Code: Claim $200 Instant Bonus for UFC 329 Main Event

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services UFC 329 is bringing the heat. If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines, it’s time to get in the game. New users can take advantage of a guaranteed welcome offer by claiming the latest DraftKings McGregor fight promo code offer. By signing up here and placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on this epic showdown, you will instantly get $200 in bonus bets.

This exclusive promotion provides a perfect, risk-free opportunity to build your betting bankroll instantly while we watch the return of the ‘Notorious’ one.

DraftKings McGregor Fight Promo Code for UFC 329

Let’s break down the tale of the tape for this exclusive welcome offer before McGregor makes his walk to the octagon. Review the details below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 11, 2026

Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Main Event

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this lucrative welcome offer is the smartest way I know to get in on the UFC 329 action. To activate the promo, simply sign up and place a first bet of just $5 or more on the Conor McGregor fight (or any other bout). The standout feature of this promotion is its absolute guarantee—you will receive the bonus no matter what happens in the cage, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Upon placing your qualifying $5 wager, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This reward is conveniently paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

I love this setup because it gives us plenty of flexibility to spread our action across the rest of the fight card or key in on specific props. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so we’ll want to deploy them while the UFC 329 hype is at its peak.

Preview of the UFC 329 Main Card

UFC 329 is delivering a high-stakes main event as Conor McGregor returns to face Max Holloway. McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021, making his return one of the most anticipated moments in recent combat sports history.

Plus, we’ve got an incredibly stacked main card to wager those bonus bets on. We’re looking at explosive bouts including Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett, Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista, Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh, and King Green vs. Terrance McKinney.

In addition to the welcome offer, DraftKings is giving us a real chance at a massive payout: customers can win a share of $500,000 by betting on the fighter with the quickest finish of the night. Here’s a strategy I’m definitely playing—use a couple of your bonus bets to back the heavy hitters on this card.

Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor Odds and Analysis

Bet Type Max Holloway Conor McGregor Moneyline -285 +230 Total Rounds Over 2.5 (-115) Under 2.5 (-115)

When handicapping this one, we have to look at the whole picture. McGregor steps into the octagon as the clear underdog here. The ring rust is a real factor since he’s been out of action since 2021. However, his striking power always gives him a puncher’s chance, especially early in the fight. Holloway, on the other hand, has been highly active and looks sharper than ever, making him the favorite on the morning line.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue is their shared history. While the oddsmakers are favoring the active fighter, let’s not forget that McGregor actually beat Max Holloway way back in 2013. We are in for a classic tactical battle, making it a brilliant spot to utilize your risk-free bonus bets.

Steps to Unlock the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the McGregor Fight

Claiming this guaranteed bonus for UFC 329 is a quick and straightforward process. We’re in this together, so I’m going to walk you through exactly how I’d set it up. One of the best features of this welcome offer is that no manual promo code is necessary during registration.

To activate the offer and secure your $200 in bonus bets, simply follow these simple steps:

Create and Register an Account: Sign up for a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, physical address, email, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is active, deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the UFC 329 betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway fight. Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.