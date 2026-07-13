DraftKings Alberta Is Live as MLB Home Run Derby, World Cup Highlight Opening Week

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DraftKings Alberta is officially live. I know a lot of you have been eagerly waiting for this, and there is nothing better than jumping into a new sportsbook during a busy time in sports. We have the Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game and World Cup action this week. Register here to start making wagers on the highly-rated betting app today.

Alberta is now the second province in Canada to launch DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino (first was Ontario). It’s the 34th jurisdiction in North America to offer the sports betting product. It provides a range of exclusive features that has made it a household name for sports fans.

Sign Up Today for DraftKings Alberta

The wait is over. DraftKings Alberta went live on Monday, July 13th.

Is DraftKings Alberta Live? Yes Apps iOS and Android Sports Available MLB, World Cup, WNBA, PGA, NBA, More Types of Bets Moneylines, Futures, Spreads, Totals, etc.

MLB Home Run Derby on Monday Night

Now that we have full access in Alberta, we can finally bet on the Home Run Derby. Wagering on an outright winner in a field like this is a fantastic way to chase a larger payout. Here is how the oddsmakers currently have the field priced:

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber: +340

+340 Rays’ Junior Caminero: +425

+425 White Sox Munetaka Murakami: +475

+475 Royals’ Jac Caglianone: +650

+650 Cardinals’ Jordan Walker: +650

+650 Phillies’ Bryce Harper: +850

+850 Yankees’ Ben Rice: +900

+900 Red Sox Willson Contreras: +1100

Keep in mind that the format is a bit different this year. There isn’t a timer, and there aren’t any outs. It’s all about the swings per round. There are 20 swings in the first round, followed by 15 swings in the second round and finals. If you happen to homer on your last swing, you get to keep going.

All-Star Game: American League vs. National League

The AL American League will take on the NL National League at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. The game is scheduled for July 14 at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type AL American League NL National League Moneyline +118 -140 Total Over 7.5 Under 7.5 Runline +1.5 (-177) -1.5 (+147)

Since the AL American League and NL National League operate as exhibition squads for this event, standard seasonal team statistics, offensive trends, and records as favorites or underdogs are tossed out the window. The betting markets have positioned the NL National League as the moneyline favorite at -140, while the AL American League enters as a live underdog at +118.

The runline requires the National League to win by multiple runs to cover the -1.5 spread, which is currently offering a nice pay day at +147. If you are looking at scoring expectations, the consensus total is set at 7.5 runs. Personally, I like to key in on the starting pitching rotations in these exhibition formats to find my edge.

The AL is starting Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays, giving Canadian baseball fans a chance to bet on their ace. He is second in MLB with 148 strikeouts this season. The NL will have Christopher Sanchez on the mound in front of a home crowd.

Bet on the Rest of the World Cup

The action definitely doesn’t stop at the diamond. We’ve also got the rest of the World Cup to handicap. If you want to diversify your betting portfolio, international soccer offers incredibly lucrative markets.

We have a massive slate coming up, featuring France vs. Spain on Tuesday, followed directly by England vs. Argentina on Wednesday. There is nothing better than picking a moneyline winner in a high-stakes international fixture to rapidly build up our bankroll.

France has the best odds to win the tournament at +140. They are followed by Spain (+320), England (+320) and Argentina (+450).

How to Register on DraftKings Alberta

Starting on DraftKings Alberta is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these easy steps to secure your welcome reward:

Register an Account: Click here to register.

Click here to register. Enter Standard Info: You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity.

You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Confirm Your Age and Location: Prove that you are 18+ years old and physically located in Alberta.

Prove that you are 18+ years old and physically located in Alberta. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and deposit. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods, making it easy to fund your account quickly and safely.

Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and deposit. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods, making it easy to fund your account quickly and safely. Start Betting: You’re ready to start placing bets on baseball, soccer, basketball and more sports.

If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

18+. Physically Present in Alberta. Eligibility restrictions apply. See sportsbook.draftkings.com for details. Sponsored by DK.