Copper scores 23 of her 30 points in the 1st half as the Mercury race past the Storm, 90-67

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 23 of her 30 points in the first half, Valeriane Ayayi added 18 points…

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 23 of her 30 points in the first half, Valeriane Ayayi added 18 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 90-67 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Copper was 9 of 12 from the field in the first half to help Phoenix (8-13) build a 55-36 lead. Copper scored her first points of the second half with 8:39 left for a 75-60 lead. She finished 12 of 21 from the field.

Lexi Held had 17 points and a career-high five 3-pointers for Phoenix. Alyssa Thomas had nine points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and DeWanna Bonner was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Awa Fam and Natisha Hiedeman each scored 13 points for Seattle (5-16), which dropped to 1-9 away from home this season. Flau’jae Johnson and Jade Melbourne had 11 apiece. Seattle was outrebounded 40-29.

Ezi Magbegor made her season debut for Seattle after missing the first 20 games with a foot injury. She had eight points in 17 minutes.

Up next

Storm: Host Portland on Saturday night.

Mercury: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.