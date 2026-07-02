Cooper Lutkenhaus, 17, makes Prefontaine Classic 800 debut with veteran’s poise and youthful energy

Cooper Lutkenhaus drives around in a truck that’s five years older than him. He runs around the track with a…

Cooper Lutkenhaus drives around in a truck that’s five years older than him. He runs around the track with a wisdom and a confidence that almost stand in contrast to his 17 years of age.

One of the top 800-meter runners in the world is about to enter his senior year of high school. His favorite class happens to be U.S. history, which seems fitting since he’s rewriting entire chapters of track’s record book.

Lutkenhaus is not only breaking age marks — he’s the 18-and-under world record holder — but is beating the best of the best, too. He recently edged Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya, the champion at the 2024 Paris Olympics, at a Diamond League meet. Down the road, Lutkenhaus could be the one who eclipses David Rudisha’s long-standing world record — a mark that’s near the age (14 years) of Lutkenhaus.

That, though, remains a conversation for another time. Because Lutkenhaus doesn’t really focus on times or medals when he takes the starting line.

“It’s just to see how many people I can beat across the finish line,” said Lutkenhaus, who is making his Prefontaine Classic debut on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Bursting on the scene

Lutkenhaus made a big splash last August when he finished the 800 in 1 minute, 42.27 seconds at the U.S. championships at Hayward Field.

Not only did that performance earn him headlines — he topped the 18-and-under mark — but also a trip to Tokyo as the youngest American runner ever to qualify for the world outdoor championships. In addition, it paved the way for him to go pro and sign a deal with Nike.

In Tokyo last September, Lutkenhaus didn’t make it out of the opening round. But it did provide a valuable learning experience.

“You have to be extremely confident,” recounted Lutkenhaus, who attends Northwest High School in Justin, Texas. “I was pretty confident going into that race, but I’m a lot more now than I was during that time. I felt like I was just a high school kid that ran a crazy time and ended up there. But now it feels like, ‘This is what you do, so go do it.’”

He’s done precisely that, too.

On June 10, Lutkenhaus held off Wanyonyi in Oslo, Norway, to finish in a personal-best time of 1:42.08, which is the third-fastest ever by an American. Rudisha’s world record stands at 1:40.91, a mark the Kenyan great set while winning Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games.

“It’s definitely possible for any athlete,” Lutkenhaus said of Rudisha’s record. “I’m not going to say that athlete’s me, but I feel like that’s a record where it’s not going to be where someone’s going to call their shot — it’s going to happen because of the race that you’re in.”

High school senior

This fall, Lutkenhaus will be balancing workouts with school. A typical day will resemble something like this: 7 a.m. training with teammates, followed by school from 8:25 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. and then another workout.

“No different than a standard high school kid in the state of Texas,” said Lutkenhaus, who’s been part of the Nike Elite Program since his freshman year of high school. “This year it’s pretty nice because I have a couple of off classes, so I can train a little more.”

He’s still the same Cooper Lutkenhaus. He drives a 2003 Chevy Silverado that’s been passed down through his family. His only real purchase since signing with Nike?

“Gas for my truck,” he cracked.

As for why his favorite class is U.S. history, he responded: “You need to learn from the past so it’s never repeated.”

That’s a credo he’s taken to the track, too, learning from every race.

He’s among the favorites Friday in a field that’s set to include Bryce Hoppel, the American 800-meter record holder, and Donavan Brazier, the 2019 world champion.

Big names taking the track

The Prefontaine Classic is filled with big names.

On Saturday, Americans Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden lead a strong contingent in the women’s 100. Jefferson-Wooden won the event at worlds last September. The men’s 100 features Kenny Bednarek and reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica.

In the women’s long jump, there’s defending world and Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Sound advice

Lutkenhaus is always open for tips. Recently, he received some friendly advice while riding on a train with two-time world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks. Kendricks stressed the importance to Lutkenhaus of setting small, more attainable goals along with bigger ones.

“If you don’t hit that big goal but you hit a lot of the small ones, you’re probably going to be pretty successful,” said Lutkenhaus, who won the 800 at the world indoor championships in March to become the youngest man to win an individual gold medal at worlds.

See, wisdom beyond his years.

“It’s not even really the medals or the records,” Lutkenhaus said. “It’s just how can I make this sport more entertaining for the people that watch. Because if there are ever people that maybe root for me at meets, I want to put on a show for them and hope they enjoy watching me.”

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