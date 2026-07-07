Djokovic outlasts Auger-Aliassime after more than 5 hours to reach Wimbledon semifinals at age 39

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic was pushed to five sets by Felix Auger-Aliassime before the seven-time Wimbledon champion prevailed 7-6…

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic was pushed to five sets by Felix Auger-Aliassime before the seven-time Wimbledon champion prevailed 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) after more than five hours on Tuesday to set up a semifinal against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Sinner beat Djokovic in straight sets in last year’s Wimbledon semifinals; and Djokovic outlasted the Italian over five sets in the last four of this year’s Australian Open.

The 39-year-old Djokovic continues to break records as he chases a 25th Grand Slam title. He’s reached a record-setting eighth consecutive Wimbledon final four — moving him one ahead of Roger Federer for most consecutive men’s singles semifinal appearances at the grass-court tournament.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.