Charlie Woods fails to advance to U.S. Junior Amateur match play after being bothered by camera

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Charlie Woods failed to reach match play in the U.S. Junior Amateur after falling short in…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Charlie Woods failed to reach match play in the U.S. Junior Amateur after falling short in a 14-player playoff for two spots.

The son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods was tied for 63rd on Tuesday after shooting rounds of 76 and 70 over two courses at Saucon Valley for a 5-over total. He was eliminated with a bogey Wednesday after being bothered by the clicking sound of a phone camera during his third shot of the first playoff hole, a distraction that would not likely come into play for other juniors.

Woods hit his second shot on the par-5 first hole into the rough near the green, but flubbed his third shot when he heard the camera during his swing.

“Really, dude?” an irritated Woods said after the shot. “I mean, come on.”

Miles Russell, Woods’ future teammate at Florida State, was the stroke play co-medalist at 6-under 135.

Woods needed a birdie to join three others in advancing past the first playoff hole. Eli Wessel and Hudson Kutchma ultimately advanced with pars on the second playoff hole, the par-3 fifth.

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