Bueckers scores 25, leaves late in 4th quarter, as Wings beat Sparks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 25 points before exiting following a scary collision, Arike Ogunbowale scored six of…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 25 points before exiting following a scary collision, Arike Ogunbowale scored six of her 20 down the stretch and Dallas beat Los Angeles to extend their winning streak to a franchise record-tying six games.

Bueckers hit a 3-pointer that capped an 14-5 spurt and gave the Wings an eight-point lead with 9:12 left in the game.

Jessica Shepard had 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Wings (17-8) and Azzi Fudd also scored 11.

The Sparks (10-15) have lost four consecutive games, all on the road.

LA’s Nneka Ogwumike was fouled as she ran downcourt and, as she fell to the ground, collided with Bueckers with about 3 1/2 minutes to play and Dallas leading by four. Both players remained down on the court for a couple of minutes. Ogwumike stayed in the game while Bueckers — who appeared to hit the back of her head on the floor — walked to the locker room and did not return.

Ogunbowale scored six points from there to seal it.

DREAM 93, SKY 91

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jordin Canada made a layup at the buzzer and Atlanta bounced back after squandering a 22-point lead and losing star Angel Reese due to a knee injury, beating Chicago.

The victory was Atlanta’s seventh straight over Chicago.

After Allisha Gray hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left, the Sky took a timeout to advance the ball to the front count. Sydney Taylor took the inbounds pass, worked around a high screen by Kamilla Cardoso and hit a deep, straight-away 3 to make it 91-all four seconds later.

Canada took a handoff from Brionna Jones on the right wing and darted to the hoop for the go-ahead basket.

Reese’s knee buckled when she came to a jump stop under the basket early in the fourth quarter and she fell to the ground as she missed the layup. She got up quickly, but went down again after a few seconds. Reese returned to the bench and the Dream ruled her out for the rest of the game.

MERCURY 72, SUN 63

PHOENIX (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 12 of her 18 points in the second half, and Phoenix beat Connecticut to snap a five-game losing streak.

Monique Akoa Makani added 11 points for the Mercury (9-18), who ended a three-game home skid. Natasha Mack (foot) returned from an eight-game absence and had four points, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 20 minutes off the bench.

Charlisse Leger-Walker converted a three-point play that pulled the Sun within a point with 4:42 left in the game, but Copper answered with a driving layup and then hit two free throws to make it 67-62 less than a minute later. Thomas threw an alley-oop to Bonner for a layup and the and-one free throw made it an eight-point lead with 1:44 left.

The Sun (7-19) had their two-game win streak halted. Brittney Griner scored 19 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Leila Lacan, who scored a career-high 26 in Connecticut’s 96-83 win over the Mercury on Friday, had seven points on 2-of-9 shooting and a career-high nine turnovers.

The Mercury scored 22 points off the Sun’s season-high 21 turnovers.

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