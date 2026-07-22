Brooks Lee homers, drives in 4 as Twins topple Guardians 10-6 in José Ramírez’s return from injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brooks Lee hit a three-run homer, Trevor Larnach had a solo shot and three RBIs and the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brooks Lee hit a three-run homer, Trevor Larnach had a solo shot and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-6 win over Cleveland on Wednesday night to spoil star third baseman José Ramírez’s return to the Guardians.

Lee connected for his 15th homer in the fourth inning off Shane Cecconi (4-7), who gave up a leadoff homer to Larnach on his fourth pitch. Lee also had an RBI single.

Larnach added a two-run single in the eighth to put Minnesota ahead 9-4.

Travis Adams (2-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win.

Kyle Manzardo homered for Cleveland.

Ramírez was back in Cleveland’s lineup after missing five weeks following left hand surgery. The seven-time All-Star went 2 for 5, drove in a run and scored once. He also had one of Cleveland’s three errors.

The Twins broke a 3-3 tie with a four-run fourth, aided by a throwing error from Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio. Minnesota took the lead on Alex Jackson’s infield RBI single before Lee drove Cecconi’s first pitch over the wall.

Ramírez made an immediate impact in his first game since June 13.

After receiving a warm ovation from the Progressive Field crowd, he singled with one out in the first and hustled into second on a flyout. Ramírez then scored on Rocchio’s bloop single.

Ramírez beat out an infield single for an RBI in the second.

Larnach staked Minnesota to an early lead with his eighth homer. The 404-foot drive to right-center was his first homer in 108 career at-bats against Cleveland.

Twins first baseman Victor Caratini had to be replaced during an at-bat in the fifth inning after he fouled a pitch off his right knee. The team said Caratini suffered a bruise.

Up Next

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.85 ERA) starts the series finale against Gavin Williams (10-5, 4.00), who struck out 11 in a win over Minnesota on July 9.

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