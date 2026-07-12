Braves rally in 9th for 4-3 victory over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ozzie Albies doubled and scored the winning run on Masyn Winn’s throwing error in the ninth…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ozzie Albies doubled and scored the winning run on Masyn Winn’s throwing error in the ninth inning, allowing the Atlanta Braves to avoid a sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 4-3 win Sunday.

Moments before the decisive run scored, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected after a failed challenge when JoJo Romero (1-3) hit Michael Harris II with a two-strike pitch with two outs.

Marmol’s 23rd career ejection tied Whitey Herzog and Roger Bresnahan for second among Cardinals managers, trailing only Tony La Russa’s 39.

Mauricio Dubón followed with a routine grounder to shortstop, but the 2025 Gold Glover Winn’s throw to first was wild.

All-Star Raisel Iglesias closed with a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save. Tyler Kinley (5-3) earned the win.

Brewer Hicklen put Atlanta ahead 3-1 in the sixth with a double to left-center field for his first major league RBI and extra-base hit.

José Fermín tied it with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

An overturned out call at home plate gave Atlanta its first lead in the fourth inning.

Austin Riley raced home from second on Drake Baldwin’s two-out single to right field, narrowly getting his left hand to the plate before catcher Jimmy Crooks tagged him on the back.

Cardinals starter Dustin May matched his season high with four walks in four innings, allowing two runs and two hits. The Braves’ first run came when May threw a wild pitch after walking the bases loaded in the second inning.

After opener Danny Young allowed Alec Burleson’s RBI double in the first, Braves rookie J.R. Ritchie pitched 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief before yielding Jordan Walker’s leadoff single that started the Cardinals’ rally in the sixth.

Up next

Braves: Host Texas on Friday night to open a seven-game homestand.

Cardinals: Begin a six-game road trip Friday at Arizona.

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