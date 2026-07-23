Braves bring 2-1 series advantage over Padres into game 4

San Diego Padres (50-52, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (59-42, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday,…

San Diego Padres (50-52, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (59-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Griffin Canning (1-8, 6.67 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (10-6, 2.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -262, Padres +208; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 2-1.

Atlanta is 31-20 in home games and 59-42 overall. The Braves have hit 132 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

San Diego is 23-28 on the road and 50-52 overall. The Padres have gone 26-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 26 home runs while slugging .532. Drake Baldwin is 16 for 37 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 20 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 15 for 38 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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