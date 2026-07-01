Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 World Cup Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to wager on the World Cup slate can use the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead. Click here to start signing up.

With multiple Round of 32 knockout matchups on the schedule, including the United States taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium facing Senegal, new users can get in on the action with a generous sign-up promotion. Bet365 Sportsbook will have tons of options throughout the World Cup.

Bet365 Bonus Code for the World Cup: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

Before locking in your Round of 32 bets, it is essential to understand the structural details of this exclusive sign-up promotion.

Here is everything you need to know about claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the knockout phase action:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 1, 2026

When new users activate the bet365 bonus code and place a $10 wager on the World Cup, whether backing the USA or picking Senegal for an upset, they unlock $365 in bonus bets. To qualify for this promotion, your first bet must carry minimum odds of -500. A -450 selection qualifies, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not.

In MI, NJ, and PA, users receive $365 in bonus bets plus 50 free spins after placing a $10 bet. To qualify for this promotion, your first bet must carry minimum odds of -500. A -450 selection qualifies, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The knockout phase of the World Cup is officially underway, featuring a pair of high-stakes Round of 32 matches on the July 1 schedule. With two single-elimination fixtures on the slate, bettors can use their bet365 bonus to get in on the win-or-go-home action. The slate begins with a tightly contested matchup between Belgium and Senegal, followed by the United States taking the field as heavy favorites against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Belgium vs. Senegal (4:00 PM ET) +115 +220 +270 O/U 2.5 (+100/-125) USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (8:00 PM ET) -263 +400 +650 O/U 2.5 (-150/+120)

The most notable matchup on the July 1 schedule features the USA looking to secure a spot in the Round of 16 against underdog Bosnia and Herzegovina. The United States enters as a decisive -263 favorite on the moneyline.

The early game offers a much tighter betting market. Senegal faces a massive defensive hurdle, as starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been ruled out of the match due to injury. Belgium will also be missing a key piece of their defense with Zeno Debast sidelined. At +115 on the moneyline, Belgium is a slight favorite, but the +220 draw odds suggest a highly competitive match with a real possibility of extra time.

While the international soccer action commands the spotlight on July 1, the midsummer sports calendar also features a full schedule of Major League Baseball. Bettors who prefer the diamond can seamlessly apply this exact same bet365 bonus code to any MLB matchup, leveraging the $10 qualifying wager to explore moneylines, run lines, or player props across the league.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the knockout phase matches is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before kickoff:

Register an Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Claim the offer via the bet365 app and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Browse the World Cup or MLB markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any matchup.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit the bonus bets to your account, ready to be used on the remainder of the World Cup tournament or any other active sports markets.