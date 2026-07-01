All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 49 33 .598 — New York 48 37 .565…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 49 33 .598 — New York 48 37 .565 2½ Toronto 40 46 .465 11 Baltimore 39 48 .448 12½ Boston 37 47 .440 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 45 39 .536 — Cleveland 44 42 .512 2 Minnesota 41 46 .471 5½ Detroit 37 49 .430 9 Kansas City 35 51 .407 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 44 42 .512 — Seattle 44 43 .506 ½ Houston 43 45 .489 2 Athletics 40 46 .465 4 Los Angeles 36 51 .414 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 34 .590 — Philadelphia 48 38 .558 2½ Miami 46 40 .535 4½ Washington 44 43 .506 7 New York 36 50 .419 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 52 31 .627 — Chicago 48 38 .558 5½ St. Louis 44 38 .537 7½ Pittsburgh 43 43 .500 10½ Cincinnati 39 45 .464 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 30 .651 — San Diego 43 41 .512 12 Arizona 43 42 .506 12½ San Francisco 35 50 .412 20½ Colorado 33 53 .384 23

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 6, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 2

Detroit 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Texas 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 5, Houston 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 4

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 4, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Baltimore 3

Detroit 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Washington 8, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Gore 5-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Melton 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-1) at Boston (Tolle 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-6) at Toronto (Fisher 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 6-3) at Houston (Imai 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Athletics (Ginn 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 6, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 11, Philadelphia 7

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2

Miami 10, Colorado 7

Arizona 5, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 3

Washington 8, Boston 1

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 9, San Diego 7

Miami 14, Colorado 3

Arizona 8, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Alvarez 1-1) at Boston (Tolle 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-6) at Toronto (Fisher 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-6) at Atlanta (López 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 9-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Athletics (Ginn 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 2-6) at Arizona (Gallen 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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