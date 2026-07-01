All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|New York
|48
|37
|.565
|2½
|Toronto
|40
|46
|.465
|11
|Baltimore
|39
|48
|.448
|12½
|Boston
|37
|47
|.440
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|39
|.536
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|42
|.512
|2
|Minnesota
|41
|46
|.471
|5½
|Detroit
|37
|49
|.430
|9
|Kansas City
|35
|51
|.407
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|44
|42
|.512
|—
|Seattle
|44
|43
|.506
|½
|Houston
|43
|45
|.489
|2
|Athletics
|40
|46
|.465
|4
|Los Angeles
|36
|51
|.414
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Philadelphia
|48
|38
|.558
|2½
|Miami
|46
|40
|.535
|4½
|Washington
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|New York
|36
|50
|.419
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|31
|.627
|—
|Chicago
|48
|38
|.558
|5½
|St. Louis
|44
|38
|.537
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|43
|.500
|10½
|Cincinnati
|39
|45
|.464
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|.651
|—
|San Diego
|43
|41
|.512
|12
|Arizona
|43
|42
|.506
|12½
|San Francisco
|35
|50
|.412
|20½
|Colorado
|33
|53
|.384
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 6, Washington 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 2
Detroit 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Texas 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 5, Houston 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 4
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 4, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Baltimore 3
Detroit 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
Washington 8, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 10, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Texas (Gore 5-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Melton 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-3), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-1) at Boston (Tolle 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-6) at Toronto (Fisher 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-5), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 6-3) at Houston (Imai 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Athletics (Ginn 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 6, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 11, Philadelphia 7
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 2
Miami 10, Colorado 7
Arizona 5, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 4
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 3
Washington 8, Boston 1
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 9, San Diego 7
Miami 14, Colorado 3
Arizona 8, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Alvarez 1-1) at Boston (Tolle 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-6) at Toronto (Fisher 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-6) at Atlanta (López 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 9-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Athletics (Ginn 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (McDonald 2-6) at Arizona (Gallen 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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