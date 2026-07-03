All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|51
|33
|.607
|—
|New York
|48
|38
|.558
|4
|Toronto
|41
|46
|.471
|11½
|Baltimore
|40
|48
|.455
|13
|Boston
|37
|48
|.435
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|46
|42
|.523
|—
|Chicago
|45
|41
|.523
|—
|Minnesota
|42
|46
|.477
|4
|Detroit
|38
|50
|.432
|8
|Kansas City
|35
|53
|.398
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|45
|43
|.511
|—
|Texas
|45
|43
|.511
|—
|Houston
|43
|46
|.483
|2½
|Athletics
|41
|46
|.471
|3½
|Los Angeles
|36
|52
|.409
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|Philadelphia
|49
|39
|.557
|2½
|Miami
|46
|42
|.523
|5½
|Washington
|45
|43
|.511
|6½
|New York
|36
|51
|.414
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|Chicago
|49
|39
|.557
|5½
|St. Louis
|46
|39
|.541
|7
|Pittsburgh
|44
|44
|.500
|10½
|Cincinnati
|40
|46
|.465
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|31
|.648
|—
|Arizona
|43
|43
|.500
|13
|San Diego
|43
|43
|.500
|13
|San Francisco
|36
|50
|.419
|20
|Colorado
|35
|53
|.398
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, Detroit 4
Seattle 1, L.A. Angels 0
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Matthews 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-8) at Texas (Rocker 2-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Bieber 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 5-4) at Cleveland (Messick 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 3-3), 9:38 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Athletics (Civale 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:30 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 14, Miami 4
St. Louis 11, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 7
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis 17, Chicago Cubs 1
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 8-3) at Washington (Littell 7-6), 11:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Young 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-3) at Atlanta (Sale 8-6), 8:08 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-6), 8:08 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 7-6) at Colorado (Sugano 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Athletics (Civale 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 5-8), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m.
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