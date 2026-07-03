All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 33 .607 — New York 48 38 .558…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 51 33 .607 — New York 48 38 .558 4 Toronto 41 46 .471 11½ Baltimore 40 48 .455 13 Boston 37 48 .435 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 46 42 .523 — Chicago 45 41 .523 — Minnesota 42 46 .477 4 Detroit 38 50 .432 8 Kansas City 35 53 .398 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 45 43 .511 — Texas 45 43 .511 — Houston 43 46 .483 2½ Athletics 41 46 .471 3½ Los Angeles 36 52 .409 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 50 35 .588 — Philadelphia 49 39 .557 2½ Miami 46 42 .523 5½ Washington 45 43 .511 6½ New York 36 51 .414 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 53 32 .624 — Chicago 49 39 .557 5½ St. Louis 46 39 .541 7 Pittsburgh 44 44 .500 10½ Cincinnati 40 46 .465 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 31 .648 — Arizona 43 43 .500 13 San Diego 43 43 .500 13 San Francisco 36 50 .419 20 Colorado 35 53 .398 22

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, Detroit 4

Seattle 1, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Matthews 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-8) at Texas (Rocker 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bieber 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 5-4) at Cleveland (Messick 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 9-1) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 3-3), 9:38 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Athletics (Civale 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:30 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 14, Miami 4

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 7

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis 17, Chicago Cubs 1

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 8-3) at Washington (Littell 7-6), 11:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Young 6-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-3) at Atlanta (Sale 8-6), 8:08 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-6), 8:08 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 7-6) at Colorado (Sugano 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Athletics (Civale 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 5-8), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m.

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