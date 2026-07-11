Athletics All-Star 1B Nick Kurtz placed on injured list with thumb sprain

CHICAGO (AP) — Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz, who was set to start at first base for the American League at…

CHICAGO (AP) — Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz, who was set to start at first base for the American League at next week’s All-Star Game, went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right thumb sprain.

The move is retroactive to Friday. Kurtz did not play in the Athletics’ 14-1 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

In a corresponding move, the Athletics recalled catcher Brian Serven from Triple-A Las Vegas before Saturday’s game against the White Sox.

Neither Kurtz nor Athletics manager Mark Kotsay was available to speak to reporters.

Kurtz is batting .266 with 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and a league-leading 76 walks. The 23-year-old was the AL rookie of the year last season, when he batted .290 with 36 homers and 86 RBIs.

He landed on injured list for the second time in his career after being sidelined with a strained left hip flexor in May 2025.

Across parts of four seasons, Serven is a career .188 hitter with six home runs and 20 RBIs. In 55 games with Las Vegas this year, Serven is hitting .308 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 41 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.