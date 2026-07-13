Alberta Sports Betting Apps: What to Know as Sportsbooks Go Live

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can download these Alberta sports betting apps during a busy week in baseball and soccer. It’s the right time to sign up with the Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game and World Cup looming this week.

New players can register with DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, theScore and BetRivers in Alberta. Don’t miss out on the chance to check out these top sports betting apps.

How to Download These Alberta Sports Betting Apps

Sports betting is officially live in Alberta and that means fans can start locking in wagers on the biggest games and events. In addition to MLB All-Star festivities on Monday and Tuesday, the World Cup semifinals are here. France and Spain will meet on Tuesday while England and Argentina will have to wait for Wednesday. The final will happen on Sunday, which means that it’s the perfect time to download these Alberta sports betting apps.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers Options for MLB All-Star Action







DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports fans in Alberta. Start betting on the Home Run Derby or any other available market. Take a look at the current odds to win on Monday night:

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) : +340

(Phillies) +340 Junior Caminero (Rays) : +425

(Rays) +425 Munetaka Murakami (White Sox) : +475

(White Sox) +475 Jac Caglianone (Royals) : +650

(Royals) +650 Jordan Walker (Cardinals) : +650

(Cardinals) +650 Bryce Harper (Phillies) : +850

(Phillies) +850 Yankees’ Ben Rice (Yankees): +900

(Yankees): +900 Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +1100

BetMGM Registration Code: Start Betting on Home Run Derby, All-Star Game







The BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is available on iOS and Android devices, will provide Alberta sports bettors with plenty of options. In addition to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, new players can make picks on the upcoming World Cup games. Place wagers on individual games or look ahead to futures options. Check out the current odds to win the World Cup:

France: +140

+140 Spain: +333

+333 England: +333

+333 Argentina: +450

theScore Bet Registration Code: Make Home Run Derby Picks







Download theScore Bet app in time for Monday’s Home Run Derby. This is an opportunity for players to make picks on superstars like Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice and Bryce Harper. Schwarber and Harper should feel comfortable playing in front of the home crow New users can download the app via the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. New users on the ScoreBet can make picks on everything from the MLB All-Star festivities and World Cup to tennis and golf.

BetRivers Alberta: Sign Up, Make Bets on World Cup







The World Cup is down to four teams and new players in Alberta can download the BetRivers app ahead of Tuesday and Wednesday’s games. The semifinals feature Spain vs. France and Argentina vs. England. There is no shortage of star power left in the World Cup with Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. Take a look at the current 3-way moneyline odds on these matches:

France vs. Spain: France +132 // Tie +220 // Spain +225

France +132 // Tie +220 // Spain +225 England vs. Argentina: England +165 // Tie +188 // Argentina +205

If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.