World Cup Betting Promos: Get 7 Best Bonuses for Germany, Japan Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of these World Cup betting promos in time for Saturday’s matches. Start locking in offers ahead of Germany-Ivory Coast and Japan-Tunisia.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and more to unlock the top offers for the World Cup. These promos will provide players with guaranteed bonuses, bet matches and more.

World Cup Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

There is no shortage of options when it comes to these World Cup betting promos. New players will have the chance to raise the stakes on any matchup this weekend. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Germany game this afternoon, but don’t forget about Ecuador-Curacao and Japan-Tunisia. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet this weekend. Players who lose on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Register with bonus code TOP150 in select states and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus







Set up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook and start with a $10 bet on the World Cup or any other sport. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $365 in bonuses. This is a no-brainer offer that will help new players hit the ground running.

Secure $200 Instant Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook







New players can secure an instant bonus by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend. Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the World Cup. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Score $350 in Total Bonuses







New players who register with FanDuel Sportsbook will have the chance to grab $350 in total bonuses. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the World Cup. This will unlock a $50 bonus. New users can complete this same mechanic for seven straight days. With World Cup games throughout June, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet on the World Cup. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the weekend. Double your winnings with each boost.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Start With $1,000 in Bet Matches







New players can redeem Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for 10 straight days of bet matches. New users will receive a $100 bet match for 10 consecutive days. This is an opportunity for new players to go all in on the World Cup, MLB, tennis, golf or any other sport.

Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Unlock $1,000 Bet Reset







Take advantage of theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of Saturday’s World Cup games. New users can place a cash wager on any game this weekend. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.