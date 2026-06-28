West Indies in full control after Day 4 against Sri Lanka in first test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — West Indies’ fast bowlers seized control of the first test as Sri Lanka limped to…

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — West Indies’ fast bowlers seized control of the first test as Sri Lanka limped to 81-6 on Day 4 and still trailed by 237 runs on Saturday.

Sri Lanka’s top-order batters collapsed against the seam and swing of four fast bowlers with only Dinesh Chandimal reaching the double-figures to remain unbeaten on 40 at lunch.

Resuming on 15-1, Sri Lanka lost both overnight batters in the space of four balls when Kemar Roach first had Nishan Madushka pinned plumb leg before wicket of his fourth ball and then Jayden Seales found the leading edge of nightwatcher Kasun Rajitha of his first delivery from the other end.

Shamar Joseph then utilized the favorable overcast bowling conditions to perfection when his impeccable swing undid Kamindu Mendis, who left a delivery that swung back enough to knock back the off stump and then the fast bowler had first innings century-maker captain Dhananjaya de Silva trapped lbw for a seven-ball duck.

Alzarri Joseph continued to challenge the Sri Lankan middle-order with some sharp bowling and just before the players came off the field due to brief spell of rain the right-arm fast bowler hit the top of Kusal Mendis’ off stump as the batter tried to leave the ball.

West Indies, which has lost seven of its eight test matches in the World Test Championship and is at the bottom of the points table, made a record-breaking 626-9 declared in the first innings on the back of Amir Jangoo’s brilliant 233 and skipper Roston Chase scoring 194.

Both batters shared a world-record sixth-wicket partnership of 401 runs after Sri Lanka’s bowling attack got weakened in the absence of injured fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who pulled up with a hamstring injury after bowling just one over on Day 2 and has not taken the field since then.

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