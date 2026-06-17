Live Radio
Home » Sports » Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov collides…

Uzbekistan’s Abdukodir Khusanov collides with a camera operator in World Cup match vs. Colombia

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 11:11 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov collided with a camera operator during the first half of his team’s World Cup opener against Colombia on Wednesday night.

The Manchester City player challenged Colombia’s Luis Díaz for a loose ball on the touchline, and Khusanov’s momentum carried him into the camera operator.

A FIFA doctor attended to the injured camera operator.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up