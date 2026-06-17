Uzbekistan’s Abdukodir Khusanov collides with a camera operator in World Cup match vs. Colombia

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov collided with a camera operator during the first half of his team’s…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov collided with a camera operator during the first half of his team’s World Cup opener against Colombia on Wednesday night.

The Manchester City player challenged Colombia’s Luis Díaz for a loose ball on the touchline, and Khusanov’s momentum carried him into the camera operator.

A FIFA doctor attended to the injured camera operator.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.