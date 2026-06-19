US Open at a glance

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (all times…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (all times EDT):

LEADING: Wyndham Clark made a 35-footer on No. 18 to shoot 1-under 69 and head into the weekend with a four-shot lead at 7-under 133.

CHASING: Former champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele are part of a four-way tie for second at 3 under.

ALSO THERE: The others in second place are Sam Stevens and Tom Kim.

SEE YA NEXT YEAR: Bryson DeChambeau led a parade of former champions who missed the cut. The list included Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and defending champion J.J. Spaun.

YOU FORGOT WHAT?: Harry Higgs showed up for the first round wearing shorts, which is verboten at the U.S. Open and most pro golf events. He had to borrow a pair of long pants from a friend and his wife rushed over with more options before the first tee. He’s at 1 under heading into the weekend.

TEMPER, TEMPER: Joaquin Niemann got penalized two shots for throwing a club in frustration on the sixth hole in the first round. He carded an 11 there. And then, on Day 2, he shot 65 to make the cut.

SCOTTIE WATCH: Scottie Scheffler broke par for the first time in his last 11 U.S. Open rounds. He’ll start the weekend at even par after shooting 68.

NOTEWORTHY: Led by Ryder Cowan (even), five amateurs made the cut, marking the first time that many will play the weekend since 2015.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I was on top of the world in my game, at least when I won the U.S. Open, and then had some good years. Then, next thing you know, I’m apologizing for breaking a locker.” —Clark, the 2023 champion who broke a locker out of frustration at Oakmont last year.

KEY STATISTIC: Clark’s four-shot lead is tied for the fifth biggest after 36 holes at the U.S. Open. Of the others who held a lead of exactly four at the halfway point, only one has gone onto win.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock).

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