Uruguay struggles in first 2 matches as Suárez watches from the stands

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Uruguay is off to a start many did not expect. After draws against Saudi Arabia…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Uruguay is off to a start many did not expect. After draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, and with a match against Spain still to come, the two-time World Cup winner is at risk of missing the knockout stage.

Among the many fans watching was someone the team looked to for goals for more than 15 years: Luis Suárez.

The matches were played in Miami Stadium, near where Suárez serves as striker for Inter Miami. The 39-year-old watched from above as Uruguay struggled despite being heavily favored.

Suárez ended his international career in 2024 as the all-time leading scorer for the national team with 69 goals in 143 appearances. He was ultimately left off coach Marcelo Bielsa’s squad after months of speculation.

After the match, Bielsa spoke about the team’s inability to capitalize on some of its advantages.

“I think that the problem or greatest issue is that we started the second half with the ball and with the victory,” Bielsa said through a translator after Sunday’s game. “And it was at that moment that we didn’t close it. We didn’t make any danger.”

Bielsa claimed his team “lacked a finishing touch” in Sunday night’s draw. Something that Suárez once delivered in his time with Uruguay.

Fans of Uruguay recognized how difficult it can be to replace a player of Suárez’s caliber.

“(I have) mixed feelings to be honest,” Uruguay supporter Frederico Suárez said. “He’s old and now it’s time for the younger players. But he’s a good player, maybe the best player I’ve ever watched with Uruguay.”

In April, Luis Suárez announced he was willing to come out of retirement to play for Uruguay in the World Cup. The announcement fueled speculation that Uruguay’s star could make one final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage. Bielsa instead placed his faith in Uruguay’s next attacking generation, also excluding veteran striker Edinson Cavani from his roster.

“I feel like he’s a little older, so for players like Darwin (Núñez), I think it just gives him a little bit more of a chance to shine,” Uruguay fan Ian Lancaster said.

In its first World Cup match without Suárez since 2010, Uruguay narrowly avoided an upset against Saudi Arabia with the team’s only goal coming late from midfielder Maxi Araújo. Nuñez and Federico Viñas led the front line but were largely ineffective.

Bielsa chose a different lineup Sunday night, starting only Viñas to lead the attack. Midfielder Agustín Canobbio was added to the starting lineup against Cape Verde and made a difference, scoring Uruguay’s second goal.

It was Canobbio’s narrow miss in the second half, however, that could have given Uruguay a much-needed victory.

Suárez and Bielsa clashed after the 2024 Copa América when Suárez criticized Bielsa for the negative environment he had created under his leadership. Now, Bielsa and the Uruguay team will face further pressure to secure a win with an attack that has yet to dispel concerns.

All eyes will be on Uruguay on Friday as they travel to Guadalajara Stadium for a match against Spain.

“Our expectations with Uruguay now is that we never know,” Uruguay fan Alfonso Aguel said. “We need to play every match, go match by match, and see what actually happens.”

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Gracie Fisher is a student in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

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