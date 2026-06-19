U.S. Open Scores

Thursday At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Southampton, N.Y. Purse: $22.5 million Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70 First Round Wyndham Clark, United…

Thursday

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

Purse: $22.5 million

Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70

First Round

Wyndham Clark, United States 32-32—64 Dustin Johnson, United States 31-35—66 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 32-35—67 Gary Woodland, United States 32-35—67 Sam Stevens, United States 32-36—68 Jon Rahm, Spain 35-33—68 Ryder Cowan, United States 36-32—68 Max McGreevy, United States 35-33—68 Spencer Tibbits, United States 32-36—68 Corey Conners, Canada 35-34—69 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 35-34—69 Max Greyserman, United States 34-35—69 Brian Harman, United States 34-35—69 Benjamin James, United States 35-34—69 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 34-35—69 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 34-35—69 William Mouw, United States 34-36—70 Akshay Bhatia, United States 33-37—70 Keegan Bradley, United States 35-35—70 Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-35—70 Tom Kim, South Korea 33-37—70 Keith Mitchell, United States 29-41—70 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 35-35—70 Ben Kohles, United States 36-34—70 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 37-33—70 Jackson Van Paris, United States 35-35—70 Russell Henley, United States 34-36—70 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 35-35—70 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 34-36—70 Xander Schauffele, United States 35-36—71 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 35-36—71 Justin Rose, England 34-37—71 Justin Thomas, United States 37-34—71 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 34-37—71 Sam Burns, United States 37-34—71 Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium 35-36—71 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 35-36—71 Rickie Fowler, United States 36-35—71 Harry Higgs, United States 34-37—71 Michael Kim, United States 37-34—71 James Nicholas, United States 35-36—71 J.T. Poston, United States 37-34—71 John Keefer, United States 34-37—71 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 37-34—71 John Parry, England 36-35—71 Zac Blair, United States 35-36—71 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-34—71 Neal Shipley, United States 35-36—71 Ben Griffin, United States 36-36—72 Bud Cauley, United States 36-36—72 Pierceson Coody, United States 36-36—72 Harris English, United States 38-34—72 Matthew Jordan, England 36-36—72 Jackson Koivun, United States 37-35—72 Maverick McNealy, United States 37-35—72 Patrick Reed, United States 34-38—72 Patrick Rodgers, United States 34-38—72 Miles Russell, United States 36-36—72 Scottie Scheffler, United States 38-34—72 Sepp Straka, Austria 33-39—72 Sahith Theegala, United States 36-36—72 Cameron Young, United States 37-35—72 Michael Brennan, United States 36-36—72 Marek Fleming, United States 36-36—72 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 35-37—72 Laurie Canter, England 37-35—72 Matthew McCarty, United States 35-37—72 Adrien Saddier, France 37-35—72 Kevin Roy, United States 35-37—72 Preston Stout, United States 33-39—72 Collin Morikawa, United States 38-35—73 Shane Lowry, Ireland 36-37—73 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 36-37—73 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 38-35—73 Brooks Koepka, United States 35-38—73 Andrew Novak, United States 38-35—73 Adam Scott, Australia 37-36—73 Dylan Wu, United States 37-36—73 Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada 37-36—73 Jack Schoenberger, United States 37-36—73 Jordan Spieth, United States 37-36—73 Ryan Gerard, United States 37-36—73 Cole Hammer, United States 37-36—73 Manav Shah, United States 36-37—73 Billy Horschel, United States 39-34—73 Bryan Lee, United States 38-35—73 Aaron Rai, England 40-34—74 Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-39—74 Andrew Putnam, United States 36-38—74 Patrick Cantlay, United States 38-36—74 Ethan Fang, United States 39-35—74 Tyrrell Hatton, England 37-37—74 Lucas Herbert, Australia 36-38—74 Sungjae Im, South Korea 36-38—74 Kurt Kitayama, United States 38-36—74 Eric Lee, United States 34-40—74 Alex Noren, Sweden 36-38—74 Chandler Phillips, United States 35-39—74 Giuseppe Puebla, United States 37-37—74 Ben Silverman, Canada 34-40—74 Jimmy Stanger, United States 37-37—74 Jackson Suber, United States 36-38—74 Nick Taylor, Canada 38-36—74 Peter Uihlein, United States 38-36—74 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 37-37—74 Marcelo Rozo, Colombia 35-39—74 Mateo Pulcini, Argentina 35-39—74 Davis Thompson, United States 39-35—74 Harry Hall, England 38-36—74 Filippo Celli, Italy 37-38—75 Chris Gotterup, United States 38-37—75 Vaughn Harber, United States 40-35—75 Jackson Herrington, United States 39-36—75 J.B. Holmes, United States 37-38—75 Chase Kyes, United States 36-39—75 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 37-38—75 Cameron Smith, Australia 41-34—75 Caleb Surratt, United States 38-37—75 Taihei Sato, Japan 36-39—75 Viktor Hovland, Norway 37-39—76 Brandon Holtz, United States 37-39—76 Nathan Kimsey, England 36-40—76 Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 40-36—76 Jake Peacock, United States 37-39—76 Ugo Coussaud, France 40-36—76 Alex Smalley, United States 38-38—76 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 36-40—76 Daniel Berger, United States 40-37—77 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 41-36—77 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 35-42—77 Taylor Montgomery, United States 38-39—77 Kaito Onishi, Japan 37-40—77 J.J. Spaun, United States 38-39—77 Carl Yuan, China 39-38—77 Jake Knapp, United States 38-39—77 David Puig, Spain 39-38—77 Matthew Robles, United States 38-39—77 Matti Schmid, Germany 36-41—77 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 41-37—78 Mason Howell, United States 38-40—78 Ryuichi Oiwa, Japan 37-41—78 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 40-38—78 Brandon Wu, United States 39-39—78 Chris Kirk, United States 41-37—78 Cooper Dossey, United States 40-39—79 Greyson Leach, United States 37-42—79 Logan Reilly, United States 42-37—79 T.K. Kim, United States 37-42—79 Nick Hardy, United States 39-40—79 Jackson Ormond, United States 40-40—80 Hamilton Coleman, United States 38-43—81 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 41-40—81 Robbie Higgins, United States 39-43—82 Jake Sollon, United States 39-43—82 Arni Sveinsson, Iceland 43-41—84 Jason Day, Australia WD

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