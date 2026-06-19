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U.S. Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 19, 2026, 11:10 AM

Thursday

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

Purse: $22.5 million

Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70

First Round

Wyndham Clark, United States 32-32—64
Dustin Johnson, United States 31-35—66
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 32-35—67
Gary Woodland, United States 32-35—67
Sam Stevens, United States 32-36—68
Jon Rahm, Spain 35-33—68
Ryder Cowan, United States 36-32—68
Max McGreevy, United States 35-33—68
Spencer Tibbits, United States 32-36—68
Corey Conners, Canada 35-34—69
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 35-34—69
Max Greyserman, United States 34-35—69
Brian Harman, United States 34-35—69
Benjamin James, United States 35-34—69
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 34-35—69
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 34-35—69
William Mouw, United States 34-36—70
Akshay Bhatia, United States 33-37—70
Keegan Bradley, United States 35-35—70
Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-35—70
Tom Kim, South Korea 33-37—70
Keith Mitchell, United States 29-41—70
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 35-35—70
Ben Kohles, United States 36-34—70
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 37-33—70
Jackson Van Paris, United States 35-35—70
Russell Henley, United States 34-36—70
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 35-35—70
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 34-36—70
Xander Schauffele, United States 35-36—71
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 35-36—71
Justin Rose, England 34-37—71
Justin Thomas, United States 37-34—71
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 34-37—71
Sam Burns, United States 37-34—71
Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium 35-36—71
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 35-36—71
Rickie Fowler, United States 36-35—71
Harry Higgs, United States 34-37—71
Michael Kim, United States 37-34—71
James Nicholas, United States 35-36—71
J.T. Poston, United States 37-34—71
John Keefer, United States 34-37—71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 37-34—71
John Parry, England 36-35—71
Zac Blair, United States 35-36—71
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-34—71
Neal Shipley, United States 35-36—71
Ben Griffin, United States 36-36—72
Bud Cauley, United States 36-36—72
Pierceson Coody, United States 36-36—72
Harris English, United States 38-34—72
Matthew Jordan, England 36-36—72
Jackson Koivun, United States 37-35—72
Maverick McNealy, United States 37-35—72
Patrick Reed, United States 34-38—72
Patrick Rodgers, United States 34-38—72
Miles Russell, United States 36-36—72
Scottie Scheffler, United States 38-34—72
Sepp Straka, Austria 33-39—72
Sahith Theegala, United States 36-36—72
Cameron Young, United States 37-35—72
Michael Brennan, United States 36-36—72
Marek Fleming, United States 36-36—72
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 35-37—72
Laurie Canter, England 37-35—72
Matthew McCarty, United States 35-37—72
Adrien Saddier, France 37-35—72
Kevin Roy, United States 35-37—72
Preston Stout, United States 33-39—72
Collin Morikawa, United States 38-35—73
Shane Lowry, Ireland 36-37—73
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 36-37—73
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 38-35—73
Brooks Koepka, United States 35-38—73
Andrew Novak, United States 38-35—73
Adam Scott, Australia 37-36—73
Dylan Wu, United States 37-36—73
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada 37-36—73
Jack Schoenberger, United States 37-36—73
Jordan Spieth, United States 37-36—73
Ryan Gerard, United States 37-36—73
Cole Hammer, United States 37-36—73
Manav Shah, United States 36-37—73
Billy Horschel, United States 39-34—73
Bryan Lee, United States 38-35—73
Aaron Rai, England 40-34—74
Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-39—74
Andrew Putnam, United States 36-38—74
Patrick Cantlay, United States 38-36—74
Ethan Fang, United States 39-35—74
Tyrrell Hatton, England 37-37—74
Lucas Herbert, Australia 36-38—74
Sungjae Im, South Korea 36-38—74
Kurt Kitayama, United States 38-36—74
Eric Lee, United States 34-40—74
Alex Noren, Sweden 36-38—74
Chandler Phillips, United States 35-39—74
Giuseppe Puebla, United States 37-37—74
Ben Silverman, Canada 34-40—74
Jimmy Stanger, United States 37-37—74
Jackson Suber, United States 36-38—74
Nick Taylor, Canada 38-36—74
Peter Uihlein, United States 38-36—74
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 37-37—74
Marcelo Rozo, Colombia 35-39—74
Mateo Pulcini, Argentina 35-39—74
Davis Thompson, United States 39-35—74
Harry Hall, England 38-36—74
Filippo Celli, Italy 37-38—75
Chris Gotterup, United States 38-37—75
Vaughn Harber, United States 40-35—75
Jackson Herrington, United States 39-36—75
J.B. Holmes, United States 37-38—75
Chase Kyes, United States 36-39—75
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 37-38—75
Cameron Smith, Australia 41-34—75
Caleb Surratt, United States 38-37—75
Taihei Sato, Japan 36-39—75
Viktor Hovland, Norway 37-39—76
Brandon Holtz, United States 37-39—76
Nathan Kimsey, England 36-40—76
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 40-36—76
Jake Peacock, United States 37-39—76
Ugo Coussaud, France 40-36—76
Alex Smalley, United States 38-38—76
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 36-40—76
Daniel Berger, United States 40-37—77
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 41-36—77
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 35-42—77
Taylor Montgomery, United States 38-39—77
Kaito Onishi, Japan 37-40—77
J.J. Spaun, United States 38-39—77
Carl Yuan, China 39-38—77
Jake Knapp, United States 38-39—77
David Puig, Spain 39-38—77
Matthew Robles, United States 38-39—77
Matti Schmid, Germany 36-41—77
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 41-37—78
Mason Howell, United States 38-40—78
Ryuichi Oiwa, Japan 37-41—78
Alejandro Tosti, Argentina 40-38—78
Brandon Wu, United States 39-39—78
Chris Kirk, United States 41-37—78
Cooper Dossey, United States 40-39—79
Greyson Leach, United States 37-42—79
Logan Reilly, United States 42-37—79
T.K. Kim, United States 37-42—79
Nick Hardy, United States 39-40—79
Jackson Ormond, United States 40-40—80
Hamilton Coleman, United States 38-43—81
Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 41-40—81
Robbie Higgins, United States 39-43—82
Jake Sollon, United States 39-43—82
Arni Sveinsson, Iceland 43-41—84
Jason Day, Australia WD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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