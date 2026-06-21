U.S. Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Southampton, N.Y.
Purse: $22.5 million
Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70
Final Round
|Wyndham Clark, United States (750), $4,500,000
|64-69-70-73—276
|-4
|Sam Burns, United States (500), $2,430,000
|71-68-71-67—277
|-3
|Tom Kim, South Korea (350), $1,532,530
|70-67-72-70—279
|-1
|Keith Mitchell, United States (300), $920,882
|70-70-70-70—280
|E
|J.T. Poston, United States (300), $920,882
|71-71-71-67—280
|E
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (300), $920,882
|72-68-69-71—280
|E
|Sam Stevens, United States (213), $617,090
|68-69-72-72—281
|+1
|Gary Woodland, United States (213), $617,090
|67-73-73-68—281
|+1
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $617,090
|74-68-72-67—281
|+1
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $617,090
|78-65-72-66—281
|+1
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (115), $405,862
|70-71-70-71—282
|+2
|John Parry, England (115), $405,862
|71-71-71-69—282
|+2
|Aaron Rai, England (115), $405,862
|74-67-72-69—282
|+2
|Justin Rose, England (115), $405,862
|71-70-73-68—282
|+2
|Xander Schauffele, United States (115), $405,862
|71-66-73-72—282
|+2
|Sahith Theegala, United States (115), $405,862
|72-67-70-73—282
|+2
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (65), $280,966
|69-72-76-66—283
|+3
|Akshay Bhatia, United States (65), $280,966
|70-70-73-70—283
|+3
|Ben Griffin, United States (65), $280,966
|72-70-72-69—283
|+3
|Collin Morikawa, United States (65), $280,966
|73-65-73-72—283
|+3
|Justin Thomas, United States (65), $280,966
|71-68-75-69—283
|+3
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (53), $230,220
|67-70-74-73—284
|+4
|Corey Conners, Canada (43), $181,101
|69-72-71-73—285
|+5
|Pierceson Coody, United States (43), $181,101
|72-71-71-71—285
|+5
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England (43), $181,101
|71-69-72-73—285
|+5
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (43), $181,101
|70-73-74-68—285
|+5
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina (43), $181,101
|73-70-67-75—285
|+5
|Benjamin James, United States (43), $181,101
|69-72-77-67—285
|+5
|Ben Kohles, United States (43), $181,101
|70-71-74-70—285
|+5
|Ryder Cowan, United States (0), $0
|68-72-72-73—285
|+5
|Jackson Koivun, United States (0), $0
|72-71-74-68—285
|+5
|Zac Blair, United States (28), $128,756
|71-70-72-73—286
|+6
|Keegan Bradley, United States (28), $128,756
|70-71-71-74—286
|+6
|Brian Harman, United States (28), $128,756
|69-71-73-73—286
|+6
|Max McGreevy, United States (28), $128,756
|68-73-73-72—286
|+6
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (28), $128,756
|69-71-73-73—286
|+6
|Maverick McNealy, United States (28), $128,756
|72-68-73-73—286
|+6
|Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $128,756
|66-77-71-72—286
|+6
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States (22), $101,859
|73-71-74-69—287
|+7
|John Keefer, United States (22), $101,859
|71-70-76-70—287
|+7
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland (22), $101,859
|70-74-73-70—287
|+7
|Miles Russell, United States (0), $0
|72-71-74-70—287
|+7
|Michael Brennan, United States (16), $72,592
|72-71-73-72—288
|+8
|Chris Gotterup, United States (16), $72,592
|75-69-73-71—288
|+8
|Max Greyserman, United States (16), $72,592
|69-73-76-70—288
|+8
|Harry Higgs, United States (16), $72,592
|71-68-77-72—288
|+8
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (16), $72,592
|71-69-73-75—288
|+8
|Sungjae Im, South Korea (16), $72,592
|74-68-71-75—288
|+8
|Michael Kim, United States (16), $72,592
|71-72-70-75—288
|+8
|Cameron Young, United States (16), $72,592
|72-70-73-73—288
|+8
|Laurie Canter, England (0), $72,592
|72-72-71-73—288
|+8
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (0), $72,592
|71-70-73-74—288
|+8
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium (12), $51,467
|71-71-77-70—289
|+9
|Kurt Kitayama, United States (12), $51,467
|74-68-76-71—289
|+9
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (0), $51,467
|69-74-74-72—289
|+9
|Bud Cauley, United States (10), $48,625
|72-72-72-74—290
|+10
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia (10), $48,625
|71-73-75-71—290
|+10
|Jordan Spieth, United States (10), $48,625
|73-70-73-74—290
|+10
|Marek Fleming, United States (0), $0
|72-72-74-72—290
|+10
|Peter Uihlein, United States (0), $48,625
|74-70-80-66—290
|+10
|Spencer Tibbits, United States (0), $47,242
|68-74-76-73—291
|+11
|Jackson Van Paris, United States (0), $47,242
|70-72-76-73—291
|+11
|Eric Lee, United States (0), $0
|74-70-78-71—293
|+13
|Caleb Surratt, United States (0), $46,551
|75-69-75-74—293
|+13
|Russell Henley, United States (7), $44,938
|70-73-80-71—294
|+14
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (7), $44,938
|71-73-77-73—294
|+14
|William Mouw, United States (7), $44,938
|70-70-74-80—294
|+14
|Andrew Putnam, United States (7), $44,938
|74-68-74-78—294
|+14
|Neal Shipley, United States (7), $44,938
|71-73-77-73—294
|+14
|James Nicholas, United States (0), $44,938
|71-72-82-69—294
|+14
|Patrick Rodgers, United States (6), $43,324
|72-71-80-74—297
|+17
|Dylan Wu, United States (6), $42,858
|73-71-82-72—298
|+18
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