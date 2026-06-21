U.S. Open Par Scores

Sunday At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Southampton, N.Y. Purse: $22.5 million Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70 Final Round Wyndham Clark, United…

Sunday

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

Purse: $22.5 million

Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70

Final Round

Wyndham Clark, United States (750), $4,500,000 64-69-70-73—276 -4 Sam Burns, United States (500), $2,430,000 71-68-71-67—277 -3 Tom Kim, South Korea (350), $1,532,530 70-67-72-70—279 -1 Keith Mitchell, United States (300), $920,882 70-70-70-70—280 E J.T. Poston, United States (300), $920,882 71-71-71-67—280 E Scottie Scheffler, United States (300), $920,882 72-68-69-71—280 E Sam Stevens, United States (213), $617,090 68-69-72-72—281 +1 Gary Woodland, United States (213), $617,090 67-73-73-68—281 +1 Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $617,090 74-68-72-67—281 +1 Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $617,090 78-65-72-66—281 +1 Tommy Fleetwood, England (115), $405,862 70-71-70-71—282 +2 John Parry, England (115), $405,862 71-71-71-69—282 +2 Aaron Rai, England (115), $405,862 74-67-72-69—282 +2 Justin Rose, England (115), $405,862 71-70-73-68—282 +2 Xander Schauffele, United States (115), $405,862 71-66-73-72—282 +2 Sahith Theegala, United States (115), $405,862 72-67-70-73—282 +2 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden (65), $280,966 69-72-76-66—283 +3 Akshay Bhatia, United States (65), $280,966 70-70-73-70—283 +3 Ben Griffin, United States (65), $280,966 72-70-72-69—283 +3 Collin Morikawa, United States (65), $280,966 73-65-73-72—283 +3 Justin Thomas, United States (65), $280,966 71-68-75-69—283 +3 Matt Fitzpatrick, England (53), $230,220 67-70-74-73—284 +4 Corey Conners, Canada (43), $181,101 69-72-71-73—285 +5 Pierceson Coody, United States (43), $181,101 72-71-71-71—285 +5 Alex Fitzpatrick, England (43), $181,101 71-69-72-73—285 +5 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (43), $181,101 70-73-74-68—285 +5 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina (43), $181,101 73-70-67-75—285 +5 Benjamin James, United States (43), $181,101 69-72-77-67—285 +5 Ben Kohles, United States (43), $181,101 70-71-74-70—285 +5 Ryder Cowan, United States (0), $0 68-72-72-73—285 +5 Jackson Koivun, United States (0), $0 72-71-74-68—285 +5 Zac Blair, United States (28), $128,756 71-70-72-73—286 +6 Keegan Bradley, United States (28), $128,756 70-71-71-74—286 +6 Brian Harman, United States (28), $128,756 69-71-73-73—286 +6 Max McGreevy, United States (28), $128,756 68-73-73-72—286 +6 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (28), $128,756 69-71-73-73—286 +6 Maverick McNealy, United States (28), $128,756 72-68-73-73—286 +6 Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $128,756 66-77-71-72—286 +6 Jacob Bridgeman, United States (22), $101,859 73-71-74-69—287 +7 John Keefer, United States (22), $101,859 71-70-76-70—287 +7 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland (22), $101,859 70-74-73-70—287 +7 Miles Russell, United States (0), $0 72-71-74-70—287 +7 Michael Brennan, United States (16), $72,592 72-71-73-72—288 +8 Chris Gotterup, United States (16), $72,592 75-69-73-71—288 +8 Max Greyserman, United States (16), $72,592 69-73-76-70—288 +8 Harry Higgs, United States (16), $72,592 71-68-77-72—288 +8 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (16), $72,592 71-69-73-75—288 +8 Sungjae Im, South Korea (16), $72,592 74-68-71-75—288 +8 Michael Kim, United States (16), $72,592 71-72-70-75—288 +8 Cameron Young, United States (16), $72,592 72-70-73-73—288 +8 Laurie Canter, England (0), $72,592 72-72-71-73—288 +8 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (0), $72,592 71-70-73-74—288 +8 Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium (12), $51,467 71-71-77-70—289 +9 Kurt Kitayama, United States (12), $51,467 74-68-76-71—289 +9 Angel Hidalgo, Spain (0), $51,467 69-74-74-72—289 +9 Bud Cauley, United States (10), $48,625 72-72-72-74—290 +10 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia (10), $48,625 71-73-75-71—290 +10 Jordan Spieth, United States (10), $48,625 73-70-73-74—290 +10 Marek Fleming, United States (0), $0 72-72-74-72—290 +10 Peter Uihlein, United States (0), $48,625 74-70-80-66—290 +10 Spencer Tibbits, United States (0), $47,242 68-74-76-73—291 +11 Jackson Van Paris, United States (0), $47,242 70-72-76-73—291 +11 Eric Lee, United States (0), $0 74-70-78-71—293 +13 Caleb Surratt, United States (0), $46,551 75-69-75-74—293 +13 Russell Henley, United States (7), $44,938 70-73-80-71—294 +14 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (7), $44,938 71-73-77-73—294 +14 William Mouw, United States (7), $44,938 70-70-74-80—294 +14 Andrew Putnam, United States (7), $44,938 74-68-74-78—294 +14 Neal Shipley, United States (7), $44,938 71-73-77-73—294 +14 James Nicholas, United States (0), $44,938 71-72-82-69—294 +14 Patrick Rodgers, United States (6), $43,324 72-71-80-74—297 +17 Dylan Wu, United States (6), $42,858 73-71-82-72—298 +18

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