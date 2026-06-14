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Tyler Soderstrom sends A’s past Rockies 7-5 for 4th straight comeback victory in Las Vegas

The Associated Press

June 14, 2026, 1:19 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Soderstrom delivered a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the Athletics beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night for their fourth straight comeback victory.

Zack Gelof had a two-run homer and Alika Williams went 3 for 3 with a walk for the A’s (35-35), including a tying single in the sixth.

Brett Sullivan homered and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who have dropped three in a row and seven of nine. Colorado has the worst record in the majors at 26-45.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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