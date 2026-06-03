Toronto rookie Kiki Rice limps off late with injury vs New York Liberty, no immediate update

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Tempo rookie guard Kiki Rice left Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Liberty after…

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Tempo rookie guard Kiki Rice left Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Liberty after getting injured in the final two minutes of the game.

With 1:33 left, Rice fell to the court when her shot was blocked and was holding her left ankle before she got up and hopped to the locker room.

Toronto coach Sandy Brondello said after the game that there was no immediate update on Rice’s condition.

Rice had nine points and five rebounds before she got hurt. Coming into the game, the No. 6 pick in the draft was averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds on the season.

“She’s a tough kid, but, yeah, it’s unfortunate,” Brondello said.

Rice helped UCLA win its first NCAA national championship two months ago before coming to Toronto in the WNBA draft.

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