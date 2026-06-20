Toronto Marlies win the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup, beating Chicago 4-3 in Game 5

TORONTO (AP) — Vinni Lettieri scored on a second-period power play and the Toronto Marlies won the American Hockey League’s…

TORONTO (AP) — Vinni Lettieri scored on a second-period power play and the Toronto Marlies won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup, beating the Chicago Wolves 4-3 on Friday night in Game 5.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Jacob Quillan also scored in the second period for the Marlies, the top affiliate of the NHL’s Maple Leafs. Landon Sim scored late in the first to cut Chicago’s lead to 2-1.

Artur Akhtyamov made 27 saves for the victory. Toronto also won the league title in 2018.

Felix Unger Sorum scored twice and added an assist for Chicago, the top farm club of the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Josiah Slavin also scored and Cayden Primeau stopped 19 shots.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.