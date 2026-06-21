Sun take on the Sky on 7-game losing streak

Chicago Sky (4-11, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-15, 0-8 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (4-11, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-15, 0-8 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun heads into the matchup with Chicago Sky as losers of seven in a row.

The Sun are 0-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 18.7 assists per game led by Saniya Rivers averaging 3.6.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 1-6. Chicago is seventh in the WNBA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 5.7.

Connecticut scores 79.2 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 88.7 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 83.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 89.8 Connecticut allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 5 the Sky won 85-80 led by 24 points from Skylar Diggins, while Diamond Miller scored 16 points for the Sun.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 9.5 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

Diggins is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 1-9, averaging 80.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Sky: 1-9, averaging 83.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Hailey Van Lith: day to day (ankle), Ashlon Jackson: day to day (coach’s decision).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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