MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -110 at DETROIT -106 at HOUSTON -134 Cleveland +114…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -110 at DETROIT -106 at HOUSTON -134 Cleveland +114 at ATHLETICS -175 LA Angels +143 at SEATTLE -144 Boston +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -134 Milwaukee +116 San Francisco -146 at MIAMI +124 Pittsburgh -223 at COLORADO +179 at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -132 Cincinnati +112 at TAMPA BAY -139 Washington +115 St. Louis -122 at KANSAS CITY +104 Toronto -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +108 at TEXAS OFF San Diego OFF at ARIZONA -133 Minnesota +109 at LA DODGERS -243 Baltimore +195

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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