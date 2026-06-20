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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 20, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -110 at DETROIT -106
at HOUSTON -134 Cleveland +114
at ATHLETICS -175 LA Angels +143
at SEATTLE -144 Boston +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -134 Milwaukee +116
San Francisco -146 at MIAMI +124
Pittsburgh -223 at COLORADO +179
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -132 Cincinnati +112
at TAMPA BAY -139 Washington +115
St. Louis -122 at KANSAS CITY +104
Toronto -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +108
at TEXAS OFF San Diego OFF
at ARIZONA -133 Minnesota +109
at LA DODGERS -243 Baltimore +195

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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