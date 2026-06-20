MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago White Sox -110 at DETROIT -106 at HOUSTON -134 Cleveland +114…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago White Sox
|-110
|at DETROIT
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
|at ATHLETICS
|-175
|LA Angels
|+143
|at SEATTLE
|-144
|Boston
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+116
|San Francisco
|-146
|at MIAMI
|+124
|Pittsburgh
|-223
|at COLORADO
|+179
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Cincinnati
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-139
|Washington
|+115
|St. Louis
|-122
|at KANSAS CITY
|+104
|Toronto
|-126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+108
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-133
|Minnesota
|+109
|at LA DODGERS
|-243
|Baltimore
|+195
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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